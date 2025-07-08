StretchLab Rochester Hills Celebrates Grand Opening with Free Stretches, Raffles, and Membership Discounts

Photo provided

In-Focus Advertorial | Published July 8, 2025

ROCHESTER HILLS — StretchLab is officially opening its doors at 1168 S. Rochester Rd. (Winchester Mall) in Rochester Hills, and the community is invited to stretch out and celebrate during the Grand Opening Weekend from July 17–19. The festivities kick off with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 17 at 4:00 PM, followed by a full weekend of free demo stretches, raffles, giveaways from local businesses, and exclusive Grand Opening offers.

As part of the celebration, guests can take advantage of a last-chance opportunity to lock in Founders Membership Rates—plus receive $50 off their first month when signing up during the event.

This marks the fourth location opened by the StretchLab Metro Detroit team in under three years, with successful studios already operating in Grosse Pointe, Shelby Township, and Troy. The Rochester Hills studio will feature a team of 6–8 highly trained Flexologists, offering customized one-on-one assisted stretching to help improve flexibility, reduce pain, and enhance mobility for all body types and fitness levels.

“We’re proud to be locally owned and operated, and to have roots here as both a woman-owned and first responder-owned business,” the team shared. “This isn’t just about stretching—it’s about helping people move, feel, and live better in every stage of life.”

The event is free and open to the public, with food, raffles, and expert-led demos happening throughout the weekend (by appointment only). Whether you’re new to stretching or a seasoned fitness enthusiast, the StretchLab experience offers something unique for everyone.

To book a free demo stretch or learn more, call or text the Rochester Hills studio at 248-639-3767, or visit StretchLab online at www.stretchlab.com and submit your info. Just search StretchLab Rochester Hills to find details.