Stretch of Charlevoix Avenue among spots slated for paving in Grosse Pointe Park

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published April 22, 2025

A residential stretch of Charlevoix Avenue in Grosse Pointe Park is slated for roadwork this year. The business district roadway will be done later as part of a major streetscape project. File photo by K. Michelle Moran

GROSSE POINTE PARK — Grosse Pointe Park’s paving program this year will focus on a couple of larger projects in the city.

This spring and summer, the city plans to pave Charlevoix Avenue between Three Mile Drive and Berkshire Road, as well as the rear parking lot at Windmill Pointe Park.

During a meeting April 14, the Park City Council unanimously approved a low bid from Oxford-based Birmingham Sealcoat Inc. to do the work for $569,904.

The low bid came in “5% below the (engineers’) estimate,” Mayor Michele Hodges said.

“We’ve had four really good bids,” Public Works Director Tom Jenny said. “It was pretty competitive.”

Jenny said all the bidders came with good recommendations as well.

“Birmingham Sealcoat, Inc. was recommended by Tim Waker at Farmington Hills as cooperative, easy to work with and constructed roads with good rideability during their asphalt rehabilitation program,” wrote City Engineer Patrick Droze, of OHM Advisors, in an April 1 memo to City Manager Nick Sizeland. “Other references that were contacted had worked with BSI for on maintenance projects, such as crack sealing, although that is not part of this project, the feedback regarding the company was positive.”

The bids were all close to one another, with the highest bid coming in at $617,041.10.

Jenny said they’re not doing the whole Windmill Pointe Park parking lot; the outer edges of the lot — where leaves are stored after being collected in the fall — aren’t bad.

“Price,” Jenny explained to the council of the decision to not do the full lot. “It comes down to price.”

City Councilman Timothy Kolar said the city needs to “always be cognizant of” keeping residents in the loop with regard to the Charlevoix project, including updates on what’s happening and when. The stretch of Charlevoix slated for roadwork this year doesn’t include the business district, but drivers headed to that area might want to avoid the construction areas en route to their destinations.