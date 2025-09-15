Stolen vehicle investigation leads to officer-involved shooting

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published September 15, 2025

File photo

WARREN — A traffic stop in Warren led to an officer-involved shooting Sept. 12, leaving one person injured.

At approximately 6:35 p.m., Warren police responded to a report of a stolen GMC Acadia in the area of 8 Mile Road and Waltham Avenue. When officers arrived, they located the vehicle in the parking lot of an open business, according to a press release.

Officers confirmed the vehicle was occupied by a driver and three passengers, and as they approached, the vehicle took off.

“As officers in full uniform approached to investigate, the GMC attempted to flee,” the release states. “Preliminary information shows that the GMC struck two Warren patrol cars and allegedly drove towards the officers.”

After the vehicle attempted to drive towards officers, an officer-involved shooting occurred, the release states. The vehicle then fled the scene while Warren officers pursued.

The GMC became disabled near 8 Mile Road and Yonka Street in Detroit, at which time officers were able to take all four occupants into custody. According to the press release, one suspect was injured and was transported to the hospital by the Detroit Fire Department.

“This suspect is listed in stable condition and remains in police custody,” the release states. “The other three occupants of the GMC did not sustain any injuries and were transported to the Warren Police Department jail for booking and processing.

Evidence technicians responded to both scenes. At press time, the investigation remained open.

Call Staff Writer Brian Wells at (248) 291-7637.