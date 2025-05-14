Sterling Heights police officer saves kayaker in distress

A Sterling Heights Police officer rescued a kayaker from the Clinton River on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Body cam image provided by the Sterling Heights Police Department

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published May 14, 2025

STERLING HEIGHTS — A Sterling Heights police officer is being commended for saving a kayaker in distress.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 10, officer Nikolas Bruno of the Sterling Heights Police Department responded to reports of a female kayaker in distress in the Clinton River at Riverland Park.

When Bruno arrived he observed a woman clinging to a downed tree in the middle of the river, according to a press release from the department.

The woman was not wearing a life jacket, according to the press release.

“Without hesitation, Officer Bruno removed his duty gear and entered the water,” the press release states.

According to the release, Bruno navigated over a dam of logs to reach the distressed woman. When he reached her, a bystander offered Bruno her life jacket, which he secured to the woman.

The press release states the woman and her daughter were kayaking for the first time when her kayak capsized after being caught on a downed tree in the river.

“The female advised that she hit her head and was barely holding on before Officer Bruno saved her,” the release states.

The woman’s daughter, who had also lost her kayak, was found safe on a nearby log dam and was later rescued by the Sterling Heights Fire Department.

“Officer Bruno, a U.S. Navy veteran, displayed exceptional bravery and selflessness by risking his own life in the rescue,” the release states. “His heroic actions reflect the highest standards of duty and commitment to the community.”

Bruno shared a statement by email on May 14.

“I’m thankful for my training as a lifeguard, being an avid swimmer and training in the Navy,” Bruno said. “My job is to help people and I heard someone in distress so I didn’t think much other than to help this person. I’m also very thankful for the good Samaritan that provided a life jacket and the continued efforts of the Sterling Heights fire department.”

The press release from the Sterling Heights Police Department reminded anyone participating in water-based activities to wear a properly fitted life jacket and carry a cellphone in case of an emergency.

