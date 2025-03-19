Sterling Heights names first female assistant city manager

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published March 19, 2025

Haley Bradley

STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights City Council recently confirmed Haley Bradley as the city’s first female assistant city manager.

Bradley was confirmed by the council at its meeting March 4.

In this role, Bradley will provide administrative oversight for key departments of the city, including city development, community relations, parks and recreation, and the library. She will also work to lead citywide initiatives and programs.

“I am excited to embark on this new journey with the city of Sterling Heights,” Bradley said in a statement. “It’s a vibrant community with a strong sense of place and engaged residents.”

Previously, Bradley was appointed interim city manager of Albion in 2020, where she navigated the city through the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing public health measures, according to a press release from the city of Sterling Heights. Before transitioning into municipal government in Albion, she worked at the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority.

City Manager Mark Vanderpool said Bradley’s past experience will be a strong asset to the city.

“Haley’s extensive experience in funding critical municipal projects coupled with her proven administration expertise make her an outstanding choice for this position,” he said in a statement.

According to Melanie Davis, Sterling Heights’ community relations director, Davis will be the first female assistant city manager for the city besides an interim city manager that served for three months in the ’90s.

“As Sterling Heights’ first female assistant city manager, I’m proud to contribute to the city’s growth and success,” said Bradley. “This milestone is a testament to how Sterling Heights embraces diverse leadership, and I hope it inspires others of all backgrounds to pursue a career in public service.”

Bradley will begin her new position March 31.