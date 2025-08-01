Sterling Heights man facing charges for alleged bank robbery

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published August 1, 2025

Armand David Saroli

STERLING HEIGHTS — A Sterling Heights man is facing charges for allegedly robbing a bank.

At approximately 1:28 p.m. July 23, Armand David Saroli, 52, allegedly approached a teller at a Sterling Heights bank, presenting them with a note demanding money, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

A teller gave Saroli the money he demanded. Saroli left, but was later apprehended by police.

He was arraigned in the 41A District Court in Sterling Heights on July 25, where District Court Judge Annemarie Lepore set bond at $750,000 cash or surety, no 10%.

As the result of an investigation, Saroli is facing one count of bank robbery, a felony punishable by any number of years up to life in prison.

Saroli is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 1 p.m. Aug. 7 and a preliminary exam at 9 a.m. Aug. 14, both in the 41A District Court.

Attorney Jeffery Cojocar will represent Saroli, according to court records. He could not immediately be reached at press time.