Sterling Heights man arrested on child porn charges

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published May 22, 2025

STERLING HEIGHTS — A Sterling Heights man was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home and he was allegedly found to be in possession of child sexually abusive material.

On Tuesday, May 13, Macomb Area Computer Enforcement detectives and members of the Sheriff’s Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in the city of Sterling Heights, according to a press release from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, 30-year-old Nicholas Ibrahim, was allegedly in possession of child sexually abusive material and was taken into custody without incident, according to the press release. Several pieces of evidence were also seized from the home.

The warrant came after MACE detectives were informed by the Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that numerous videos and images, allegedly containing child sexually abusive material, were being uploaded by the suspect, the press release states.

Ibrahim was arraigned in the 41-A District Court in Sterling Heights on three counts of child sexually abusive material (aggravated possession) and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Both charges are 10-year felonies.

He was also arraigned on one additional count of each charge; however, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office states he only faces four years for these two charges. Jennifer Putney, communications manager for the Sheriff’s Office, said the difference in potential sentences is due to the content of the forensic review.

Ibrahim was given a $2,500 cash or surety bond and was deemed eligible for release upon a guarantee of 10%. Bail was posted and he was reportedly released.

He is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 1 p.m. May 29 and a preliminary exam hearing at 9 a.m. June 5.

His attorney, Mark Kriger, did not return a request for comment.