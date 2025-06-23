Sterling Heights group connects neighbors to overcome prejudice

By: Andy Kozlowski | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published June 23, 2025

At a previous Disabilities Awareness Workshop by the Sterling Heights CommUNITY Alliance, attendees try performing routine tasks under conditions simulating various impairments. Photo provided by Melanie Davis

STERLING HEIGHTS — At a time when many people stick to their silos on social media, hearing only what they want to hear, one group in Sterling Heights is trying to connect them, creating understanding.

That group is the Sterling Heights CommUNITY Alliance — a citizen-led commission appointed by the City Council.

The Alliance has managed events ranging from a workshop with exhibits that simulate various impairments, to the Human Library — a program where volunteers act as “living books” with titles reflecting who they are, and guests ask questions.

“I was a ‘book’ the first year, in 2023, and my title was ‘Lesbian,’” said Cindy Bjornson, co-chair of the Alliance.

Others included an atheist, a transgender person, a Muslim woman, a Black police officer, a transnational adoptee, a neurodivergent person, a person with dissociative identity disorder, another recovering from substance use, an amputee and more.

The Human Library is overseen by a national organization of the same name. The Alliance applied for the program and received training and materials. The event has been held each year for the last three years. The Sterling Heights Public Library is the venue and provides support.

The concept was inspired by the adage, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.”

“The foundation of the program is to un-judge someone — to hear what another life is like and break down any stereotypes or misinformation they may have,” Bjornson said.

She got involved with the Alliance following her retirement. She had been with her partner for more than 40 years, “living small,” she said — keeping to themselves, reluctant to speak out.

But retirement changed her mindset. That’s when Bjornson decided to raise awareness for the LGBTQ+ community and other groups.

While at the Human Library the first year, she was approached by a 10-year-old girl and the girl’s mother. The child had just come out to her mother as a lesbian.

“Her mother was very loving and supportive. The young girl was more worried about her teachers accepting her than anyone else,” Bjornson said. “She was quiet and shy, but I encouraged her to stand up for herself, to be true to herself and who she is.

“It was very powerful and moving — very emotional. I kept thinking how I wished someone had been there to talk to me like that when I was 10,” she said.

Bjornson’s fellow co-chair at the Alliance is Michael Mazur. He recalled how his friend was the atheist “book” one year.

“There were people of devout faith who asked him how he cannot believe in anything, and how he can even sleep at night when the world is on fire with everything going on,” Mazur said. “They continued to speak for about 15 minutes. I don’t think that either side changed their mind, but they still had a conversation. That’s all we ask for.”

The talks humanize the other side, he said. When speaking face to face, people may see they have more in common than not, even if they arrive at different conclusions about life.

“The Alliance is not a political group; we’re not trying to be left or right. The spectrum we’re interested in is the spectrum between ignorance on one end and curiosity on the other,” Mazur said. “What unites us all is we all live in Sterling Heights, and our job is to be curious about everyone in the city, wanting to learn more. So long as everyone is kind, that’s the goal.”

Kindness is at the core of another Alliance initiative: the Disabilities Awareness Workshop. Due to the cost and logistics involved, the workshop is held less often, but organizers say it’s a memorable experience for those involved.

At each exhibit, an impairment is simulated, showing the challenges that people with disabilities face going about daily routines. For example, a person may put on gloves and attempt to tie shoelaces or use scissors. Other exhibits may simulate blindness, mobility challenges, cognitive issues and more.

Bjornson brought the idea to Sterling Heights from the Rochester Community Schools, where she worked prior to retiring. The fourth graders participate in a similar workshop there.

She and Mazur said the event is a hit with children.

“When you reach kids while they’re young, it helps them understand what other children are going through in life,” Bjornson said.

Other efforts by the Alliance include a meet and greet where new homeowners can mingle with city officials, getting to know them; a book club at the library called Page Turners Social; recurring resolutions at council meetings raising awareness for different causes; yearly events for June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, including the Pride flag raising; and in the future, possibly open mic nights in the neighborhoods.

Members of the Alliance also attend city events, taking notes on how to make them more accessible and inclusive. This feedback helped bring about “cooldown zones” — places where those on the autism spectrum can ground themselves when feeling overstimulated. It also led to the presence of an American Sign Language interpreter at many events.

Bjornson said she’s thankful that city officials have been proactive about making the city a more welcoming place, even without the Alliance’s involvement. Creating an “inclusive environment” is part of the group’s mission statement.

“The goal is to foster acceptance and empathy,” she said. “We’re trying to make the world a kinder, gentler place.”

The Alliance meets at 6 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month inside Sterling Heights City Hall, 40555 Utica Road.