Sterling Heights gears up for special summer days

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published April 20, 2026

File photo by Deb Jacques

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STERLING HEIGHTS — Summer weekends start early in Sterling Heights.

When the weather is warm, Thursday evenings are the time to relax and enjoy some outdoor fun filled with food, drink and entertainment. Called Dodge Park Thursdays, this signature city event revolves around three popular community staples: Music in the Park, Patios & Pints, and the Dodge Park Farmers Market.

“There’s something for everybody,” said Sterling Heights Community Relations Director Melanie Davis. “You can come out and get drinks and be social with your neighbors. You can get dinner. You can enjoy some free music. You can go through the farmers market and buy your produce for the week.”

Davis said thousands of people attend Dodge Park Thursdays each week.

Although still several weeks away, plans are coming together and details about sounds and suds are being released. Here’s a look at this year’s music lineup:

• June 4: George Michael Reborn (pop)

• June 11: Joey Vee (country rock)

• June 18: Lazo & Exodus (reggae)

• June 25: Your Generation (dance/party)

• July 2: Wayback Machine (classic rock)

• July 9: Mac Watts (country tock)

• July 16: Planet of Fun (dance/rock)

• July 23: No concert (Sterlingfest)

• July 30: Persuasion (dance/party)

• Aug. 6: Nameless (rock)

•Aug. 13: RockStar (’80s rock)

• Aug. 20: Elektrik Dream (’80s/dance/pop)

• Aug. 27: Magic Bus (Woodstock-era)

All concerts start at 7 p.m. at the Dodge Park Amphitheatre.

Those who want to mingle and enjoy a brew before the music begins can do so beginning at 5 p.m. as the city hosts a revolving roster of microbreweries. On tap this summer are:

• June 4 and Aug. 6: New Belgium

• June 11 and Aug. 13: Right Brain/Rhinegeist

• June 18: Brew Detroit/Black Calder Brewing

• June 25: Beers Around the World

• July 2 and Aug. 20: Perrin/Cigar City

• July 9: The Mills

• July 16: Elysian Brewing

• July 30: Brew Detroit

• Aug. 27: Clean Out the Fridge Sale

Dodge Park Thursdays also includes the city’s farmers market, which runs 3-8 p.m. June 4 to Sept. 24. Visitors will find produce and products from a variety of local vendors. Food trucks are another Thursday feature at the park, but participants have not yet been announced.

New this year are three nights showcasing local authors and artists — June 18, July 16 and Aug. 20 — along with special celebrations of Pride Month on June 4 and Juneteenth on June 18.

Dodge Park is located at 40620 Utica Road. Parking for Thursday events is available at the park, as well as the nearby City Hall, community center, library, senior center, Metro Church of Christ and 41A District Court. The Dodge Park Thursdays hotline is (586) 446-2692 and is updated at 5 p.m. the day of events.