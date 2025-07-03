Sterling Heights appoints new chief of police

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published July 3, 2025

Andrew Satterfield

STERLING HEIGHTS — The city of Sterling Heights has a new chief of police.

Effective July 14, Andrew Satterfield, formerly of the Troy Police Department, has been appointed to the position by the city manager.

Satterfield has a 27-year career in law enforcement, according to a press release from the city.

“He has served as a law enforcement officer, progressing through departmental ranks, accruing vast experience including work as a patrol officer, background investigator, sniper, honor guard, evidence technician, detective and command officer,” the release states.

From 2017 to 2019, Satterfield served as lieutenant with the Troy Police Department, leading internal affairs, officer recruitment and training and facility management. Following that, he served as captain in the department, overseeing operations and support services.

City Manager Mark Vanderpool said Satterfield came strongly recommended by law enforcement leaders from across the region.

“His proven leadership, commitment to public safety and strong community values make him an outstanding fit for our city,” he said in a statement.

Satterfield said it’s an honor to be selected as the city’s chief of police.

“I’m committed to continuing the department’s legacy of integrity, service and innovation as well as building on our transparency and community trust through collaboration with our residents, visitors and local businesses,” he said.

Satterfield is replacing former Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski, who became the city’s assistant city manager in 2024 after serving 28 years in the department. Ken Pappas served as the department’s interim chief.

The appointment was expected to go before the Sterling Heights City Council at its July 1 meeting.