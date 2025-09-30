State of the City shares how ‘community’ makes Rochester unique

Rochester Mayor Nancy Salvia delivers the 2025 State of the City address at the Rochester Community House Sept. 15.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published September 30, 2025

Advertisement

ROCHESTER — Mayor Nancy Salvia delivered her State of the City address Sept. 15 at the Rochester Community House, highlighting what makes Rochester special.

“This gathering is much more than a report,” Salvia told the crowd as she kicked off her speech. “It’s our chance to connect as neighbors and reflect on what we’ve worked on together to keep Rochester safe, secure, fiscally responsible, and, overall, a place we love.”

Rochester has always been a city that blends the best of both worlds — its rich history and its modern spirit, Salvia said.

“You can see it downtown, where century-old buildings stand alongside new businesses that bring fresh energy; you feel it in our parks and trails, where families, walkers and cyclists find both recreation and peace of mind; you experience it at our Christmas parade and our festivals — Art and Apples, and the Big, Bright Light Show — where thousands gather, not just for events, but community.”

The foundation of Rochester’s success, Salvia said, begins with the people who serve the community every day — its police, fire, and public works.

“They protect us, maintain our neighborhoods and keep the city running in every season,” she said.

One of the characteristics of the city that Rochester residents value most is its safety. That’s why Salvia said the city’s top budget priority is public safety, with nearly two-thirds, or 63%, of the budget dedicated to public safety. She highlighted that real estate technology company reAlpha, ranked Rochester as the No. 1 safest city in Michigan for 2025.

“We are proud to be a low-crime, family-friendly community, with a high quality of life,” she shared.

Saliva also touted the city’s Insurance Services Office fire rating of a three, which she said is an independent measure of fire protection that “signals lower risk, gives residents and business owners peace of mind and lower insurance costs.”

Stewardship is another reason why Rochester is successful. The mayor highlighted the upcoming Paint Creek Trail Bridge 31.7 replacement, which is expected to be complete in the spring or summer of next year, thanks to $1.475 million in grant funding.

“We plan carefully, invest wisely and manage resources responsibly so that we can deliver for today and prepare for tomorrow,” said Salvia.

Rochester also values looking to the future, while remaining passionate about maintaining its rich heritage.

A great example of that, Salvia said, is a new project called The Granary.

“One of Rochester’s most exciting transformations is taking place right now at our historic grain elevator. For years, this landmark stood as a reminder of our agricultural roots. Now, it’s being reimagined as The Granary, a vibrant, walkable live-work community in the heart of our city,” said Salvia. “This project honors the past and cleans up an industrial site, while building our future.”

Harnessing new tools and fresh ideas, Salvia said, Rochester staff members are passionate about making sure the city stays innovative.

“One of the ways we’re building the future is by using artificial intelligence. Since 2022, AI has supported our annual budgeting process; our website has an AI-powered chatbot that answers questions; and we are also using drone technology for police and fire protective services, and during emergencies,” she said.

But what truly makes Rochester special, according to Salvia, is its people.

“The neighbors who volunteer, the business owners who greet you by name, the families who call this place home. That spirit of connection is what makes Rochester safe, secure and strong for the future,” she said.

One new addition to the downtown that will allow the community to gather is Market + The Graham — which will transform the farmers market parking lot and the former Animal Emergency Center at 265 E. Second St. into a year-round market and event space.

“By expanding both in space and year-round access, we are strengthening this powerful community connector,” Salvia said.

The Rochester Community House has also been a cornerstone of creating connections in Rochester for many decades. Salvia announced that renovations are planned and designed to not only preserve the legacy of The Community House, but also prepare it for future generations.

“For decades this has been a cornerstone of connection. This is where we come for our reunions, our memorials, our weddings, the Boy Scouts, the garden clubs, events, celebrations and so much more. It brings neighbors together,” she said. “Now, through planned renovations, we are preparing it for future generations, while preserving the memories it already holds. This isn’t just about improving a building. It’s about protecting the spirit of the community itself. That’s why we love Rochester. We don’t just invest in projects. We invest in places that bring people together.”

Community House Executive Director Alan Smith said there is much to love about Rochester.

“We’ve got everything here, from hospitals to stores to great restaurants, fabulous Main Streets, and the schools are really good, but the biggest thing for me — being involved in the Community House — is the community,” he said.

For a complete video of the mayor’s State of the City Address, visit wwwe.ci.rochester.mi.us