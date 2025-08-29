Star Dream Fountain undergoes repairs

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published August 29, 2025

Workers with Venus Bronze Works clean and improve the Star Dream Fountain in Royal Oak. Photo by Judy Davids

ROYAL OAK — The Star Dream Fountain in downtown Royal Oak has been going through some maintenance this summer.

The statue gets cleaned annually, but this year there will be a few more improvements to fully restore the 40-foot sculpture created by Marshall Fredericks. It is located near Centennial Commons, 221 E. Third St. in Royal Oak.

The Star Dream Fountain was sculpted in Fredericks’ Royal Oak studio and was one of the last pieces he completed before his death at 90 in 1998.

According to Royal Oak Community Engagement Specialist Judy Davids, the annual maintenance is performed by Venus Bronze Works, the same team that has cared for the fountain since 1999. The group also maintains the Spirit of Detroit statue.

“The Star Dream Fountain is one of Royal Oak’s most photographed and cherished landmarks,” Davids said. “These upgrades will ensure it remains a source of beauty and magic for everyone to enjoy for generations to come.”

Several significant improvements are being made to the structure, including granite base repairs for the first time since the fountain’s dedication. The work includes the addition of new guards designed to protect the fountain from visitor damage.

The lights are also being restored, which have not been active for more than a decade.

“The colorful lights within the fountain are being repaired and restored, bringing back a key feature of the original design,” Davids said.

Hugo Cardenas, superintendent of facilities with Venus Bronze Works, said that the Star Dream fountain is funded through the Downtown Development Authority, and the repairs cost a total of $25,000.

“The Downtown Development Authority funds the cleaning of the statue annually. At their September 2024 meeting, the board approved a recommendation to provide additional necessary work, including granite edging to address skateboard damage, lighting repairs, the addition of new skateboard deterrent railings, and removal and reinstallation of the fountains lining,” Cardenas said. “These repairs will beautify the fountain and enhance longevity.”

Cardenas said that the removal and installation of the new lining was the most difficult part of the renovation process, as well as replacing the lighting.

“This process involved media blasting down to the substrate, which also required substrate repairs to prepare for the new liner. Additionally, due to the unique design of the granite, custom skateboard deterrent railings had to be made to fit properly,” he said. “Since the fountain lighting had not worked for some time, new electrical wiring needed to be routed to the electrical panel. This included installing new electrical conduit to the fountain and reinstalling waterproof lighting.”

Repairing the historical landmark that is the Star Dream Fountain is something that will brighten up the downtown area and make it whole again, according to Cardenas.

“The Star Dream Fountain is a well-known landmark in the city, attracting visitors from all over. This beautiful statue was created by Royal Oak’s own Marshall Fredericks in his studio in Royal Oak,” Cardenas said. “Restoring the fountain to its former glory will invigorate the city’s residents and encourage more patrons to visit Centennial Commons in downtown Royal Oak, where a variety of wonderful events are hosted in the park.”

Repairs on the statue have been completed as of Aug. 26.