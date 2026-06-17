Speaker says Novi Career Prep led him to top culinary school

The Novi Career Prep High School and Adult Education Program Class of 2026 poses for a picture June 4.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published June 17, 2026

David Miller wows the audience with a powerful keynote address. Photo by Erin Sanchez

Erika Barilar addresses the class of 2026. Photo by Erin Sanchez

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NOVI — On June 4, David Miller, 23, of Novi, found himself in a position he never thought he would be in as the keynote speaker for the Novi Career Prep High School and Adult Education Program’s class of 2026.

Miller not only gave a speech, but he nailed the opportunity and became an example of what the program can accomplish.

“If you told me a few years ago that I’d be standing here today giving a commencement speech, I probably would have laughed and then asked if you were sure you got the right person, because my path to this stage was not exactly traditional,” Miller said. “There were times I struggled with motivation, consistency, with things in my life that made school feel impossible to take on.”

Miller said that as a freshman and sophomore at Novi High School, he simply lacked motivation and drive to seek out his education.

“I always thought I was going to be an actor and model. That’s what I wanted to do, and when you look at a lot of the actors and models, a lot of them have not had any schooling; like they have, but some of them walk out because it’s part of the industry,” he said. “So, I always thought that, but at the end of the day, I got to build a foundation for my life and a solid one, so acting and modeling isn’t going to do that, but doing something in school is, so I had to finish this diploma.”

After being given many opportunities and chances at NHS in 2019, he was confronted with the choice of attending either an alternative education program for a GED or Career Prep to get his diploma. Miller chose the latter but was in and out of the program for years before he finally buckled down this year and graduated.

He said he decided to complete the program, as he felt it was a way to achieve happiness in his life. He said he was complacent with his job at a gym, where he made good money but was not really happy.

“Eventually, you know, I was like. ‘I’m going to get this diploma, and I’m going to create a real foundation for my life and actually go to school,’” he said. “So, I sat down, grinded it out, and got it done in a few months.

“I graduated with a 1.5 GPA. For a while, I thought that number defined me. I thought that meant certain doors were closed,” he said.

However, he changed his self-perception after getting admitted to the prestigious culinary arts program at Schoolcraft Community College and testing out of certain college classes.

“It made me realize that grades, mistakes, setbacks or how long something takes you does not fully design your potential,” Miller said. “Sometimes people grow at certain speeds, and honestly, it’s a lot like cooking. Some meals come together fast, and others take hours to simmer before they become something great. If you rush them, they don’t turn out as the way they’re supposed to, and people are the exact same way.”

Miller said Novi Career Prep High School offers students who don’t fit the standard mold hope and the belief that they are still worth investing in. He said sometimes it just takes one person to believe in you for you to start believing in yourself. He said that what really defines him and his classmates is the resilience they developed.

“Whether you finished on your first try, your fourth try, or even more than that, you persevered with a grit and tenacity that proved nothing is impossible when you refuse to give up on yourself,” said Sarah Kramer, Novi Community School District supervisor of adult education.

Ben Mainka, superintendent of the Novi Community School District, said he loves the Novi Career Prep High School and Adult Education Program ceremony.

“I personally have a connection to programs like this, as I too took a different path as a student, and a lot of times I think people just don’t know what’s under the surface,” Mainka said.

Miller advises students in a situation like he was to do their best and to focus on their goals, and in doing so, they can be anything they want to be.