Southfield and Lathrup Village host annual tree lightings

By: Taylor Christensen | Southfield Sun | Published November 24, 2025

Lights cover a Christmas tree at the Southfield Municipal Campus two years ago. File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

SOUTHFIELD — The annual Southfield tree lighting ceremony will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 on the front lawn of the Southfield Municipal Campus, 26000 Evergreen Road.

The event will be full of holiday cheer including Santa Claus, holiday music by the Southfield A&T High School marching band, and the lighting of the tree.

“The most impactful part of the event is bringing many parts of the community together. Mayor and City Council, Recreation Board, A&T High School band, University High dance and choir, police, fire, library, community groups and more,” said Holly Graves, recreation programmer for the city of Southfield. “It’s beautiful to see everyone banding together to commence the holiday season in Southfield.”

There is nothing new to this year’s tree lighting, but Graves said that she is excited to bring the Detroit Symphony Orchestra Civic Youth Ensemble back again for the second year.

“The Detroit Symphony Orchestra Civic Youth Ensemble was added last year at the last minute and was so wonderful that we had to bring it back,” she said. “They are going to be playing music inside with Santa.”

After the lighting, families can stay and enjoy various festive activities including a petting zoo, ice carving demonstrations, live entertainment, take-and-make crafts for kids, cookies and hot chocolate served in front of City Hall, and Santa will be hearing holiday wishes inside the Southfield Pavilion.

“The event brings the community together and continues to make them feel good,” Graves said. “It means that the holidays have begun and that it’s time to sit back, relax and enjoy the beauty of our city.”

The event is free to attend. For more information, visit cityofsouthfield.com.

Lathrup Village, from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5, will have its Winter Festival and tree lighting ceremony. The event will be located at City Hall, 27400 Southfield Road.

The evening is free to attend and will include cookie decorating, holiday crafts and ornament making, photos with Santa, music, and of course the tree lighting ceremony.