Social media threat closes Center Line High School Oct. 8

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published October 9, 2025

Center Line High School was closed Oct. 8 after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. File photo

CENTER LINE — The Center Line Department of Public Safety was investigating a social media threat at press time that forced school officials to close Center Line High School Oct. 8.

Center Line Public Schools Superintendent Joseph Hayes sent a letter to parents about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to let them know about the threat and that the school would be closed.

According to the letter, a student contacted an administrator and shared several social media posts that contained threats of violence directed specially at that student. School officials immediately shared the information with Center Line public safety officials.

As a precaution, law enforcement recommended classes and after school activities at the high school be canceled Oct. 8 while officers worked on identifying the individual or individuals who posted the alleged threat. Other schools in the district remained open.

“It is difficult to substantiate the legitimacy of any threatening statement, especially anonymous communications made through social media platforms,” Haynes said in the letter. “Due to the nature of the threat and the specificity, an identified student at the high school, the department felt that there was no cause for alarm at any other school, so all other CLPS schools will remain in session. Staff will be made aware of the situation and can address any students’ and families’ needs.”

Haynes said that because of the progress Center Line Public Safety made in the investigation, they were comfortable with reopening school Oct. 9. Officers were present on campus to assist with the return on school. Hayes promised to update families as progress was made with the investigation.

Haynes reminded parents of the importance of monitoring their children’s social media presence and discussing appropriate ways of interacting with one another.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and support as we navigate this challenging situation,” Haynes said. “We will continue to work closely with law enforcement to investigate the situation and will keep families updated as more information becomes available. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to your child’s school office.”

