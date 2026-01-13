Shrine to host well-known priest for message of faith, food and family

The Rev. Leo Patalinghug talks to a congregation at a past event.

Photo provided by Plating Grace

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published January 13, 2026

ROYAL OAK — Well-known priest Leo Patalinghug will be visiting the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica in Royal Oak to inspire people during his two-day parish mission at 7 p.m. Jan 19 and 20. The mission is free to attend.

Patalinghug is an author, chef, TV show host and priest who is known for his ability to connect food and faith with his award-winning cooking, best-selling books and unique style of spreading the message of faith.

“I am an atypical priest because I am on TV cooking. I was a breakdancer, I’ve got two third-degree black belts in the martial arts, so the next logical step is priesthood,” Patalinghug said in a promotional video. “How does this happen? Well, I think it’s because I’m not afraid of who I am, and I’m not afraid of who you are, which is why I want to feed you.”

Patalinghug is clearly busy; he was also featured on the show “Throw Down with Bobby Flay,” where he won the cooking challenge.

“After winning that challenge, I felt God wanted me to promote a theology of food in which I could talk about the Eucharist to people while they are at dinner. After all, Jesus in the Eucharist is the bread of life,” he said in a press release from Shrine.

The priest is also the founder of Plating Grace, an international food and faith movement whose mission is to build relationships and strengthen families and communities through food, according to the press release. Plating Grace reportedly reaches thousands of people around the world.

Judy Maten, chair of Shrine’s Centennial Committee and the Adult Faith Formation team, said that they organized Patalinghug’s visit as a part of the parish’s centennial celebration.

“We invited Father Leo as his message of building strong families and communities of faith by gathering around the table, whether the family dinner table or altar, are foundational to building strong relationships throughout life,” Maten said.

Patalinghug will be sharing a dynamic message that will inspire all who attend, according to Maten.

“Father Leo’s mission is to bring about a future of stronger families, closer relationships and a deeper understanding of Jesus as food for our mind, body and soul,” Maten said. “It is our hope that this message will inspire parents as they strive to build strong relationships within their families as well as challenge communities of faith to explore how they can build strong relationships between individual members, families and groups within the parish.”

In Patalinghug’s promotional video, he says that his mission is to connect deeply with the people he interacts with in a spiritual way.

“Just because I am a religious figure, that doesn’t mean that there is a wall between us, and that’s why I take my job very seriously,” he said in the video. “I am here to build bridges, one plate of grace at a time.”

Maten hopes that Patalinghug’s visit can teach those in attendance to continue to help those around them.

“Father Leo’s varied background speaks to the fact that anyone can play a major role in helping others know their dignity and how much God loves them,” she said. “A better world begins within the hearts of each and every one of us. We hope people leave inspired and pondering how they can work to build strong relationships within their families, with co-workers, neighbors and those within their community of faith.”

Patalinghug’s books, including his cookbooks, will be available for sale following the parish mission talks on Monday and Tuesday evening. He will also be meeting people and signing books.

For more information, visit shrinechurch.com.