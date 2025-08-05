Shorewood Kiwanis to host Harper Charity Cruise

Many cars new and old will be seen on Harper Avenue during the Harper Charity Cruise on Aug. 27. The cruise raises money for Shorewood Kiwanis projects.

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published August 5, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — The Harper Charity Cruise is back this year with interesting cars and celebrations all along Harper Avenue.

Rosanne Minne, a Shorewood Kiwanis member and the head of the Harper Charity Cruise, said the event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 27, the last Wednesday of the month. The cruise runs from 8 1/2 Mile Road to 12 Mile Road on Harper Avenue.

The event raises money for the Shorewood Kiwanis, to fund projects helping children with many different things. Minne said they received 170 sponsors this year.

“(We are) very grateful to all of the businesses and people who donated to us, so this is really good,” Minne said.

Earlier this year, students from Macomb Community College created designs featured on T-shirts that will be sold during the cruise.

Minne said it’s a fun family event.

“It’s free for the participants,” Minne said.

Minne went on to say people flock to the event with around 50,000 people showing up to enjoy the festivities. She’s happy the cruise has gone on this long with people from out of state coming out to see.

“It’s very exciting to see that, the camaraderie,” Minne said. “People just like having a fun time.”

Amy O’Brien-Kravitz, sales manager at Roy O’Brien Ford, said the cruise has been in the community for 31 years. Roy O’Brien Ford will be at Kroger at Nine Mile Road and Harper featuring the Detroit Roller Derby this year. They change up the display every year.

“Find things that are fun for the guests to come through and see,” O’Brien-Kravitz said. “There’ll be some classic cars, food trucks, the Detroit Roller Derby girls and other fun surprises.”

Some businesses along Harper will be hosting gatherings, selling food and other things for eventgoers to enjoy. Minne said there are around 20 to 30 open parties during the event.

O’Brien-Kravitz said the businesses are fun to walk through.

“Because everybody celebrates the cruise in some way, shape or form if you’re on that section of Harper,” O’Brien-Kravitz said.

She said people have fun during the cruise and it’s what brings them back every year.

“It’s very popular with car enthusiasts and others because there’s really something for everyone,” O’Brien-Kravitz said.