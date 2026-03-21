Shores council approves bocce ball court renovations

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published March 21, 2026

This rendering shows what the city’s bocce ball court renovations could look like. Image provided by Liz Koto

ST. CLAIR SHORES — In a 7-0 vote, the St. Clair Shores City Council approved the use of Community Development Block Grant funding to renovate the bocce ball courts at the Senior Activity Center at their meeting on March 16.

City Planner Liz Koto presented the item along with Parks and Recreation Director Rob Spinazzola.

According to items attached to the agenda, the council approved a $250,000 budget to complete renovations to the bocce ball courts. Fisbeck engineers worked with city officials, members of the Senior Activities Committee and the SCOTS board to complete the plans.

“The plan included converting the existing courts to artificial turf, installing a drinking fountain, pouring concrete pads for benches, installing four benches, installing new timber around each court, removing and replacing the shed, installing a new scoreboard, and repainting the existing shade structures and repairing their concrete foundations,” the agenda items stated. “The bidders were also provided with an alternate option of demolishing the existing shade structures that only cover the ends of the existing courts and building a new shade structure that covers both courts in their entirety and includes fans.”

Koto said additional funding could be set aside in the upcoming budget for the renovations.

“I’m anticipating receiving how much we normally do which is in the $800,000 range and at this point we do have plenty available either in program income or the upcoming entitlement funding available for that,” Koto said.

They had two bidders for the projects and, according to the agenda items, they both came in under budget. The staff recommendation was to choose C & S Construction in the amount of $335,250.00, including a 10% contingency fee and other added amenities.

Councilman Ronald Frederick said he thinks it’s a great idea to renovate the area as well as to put up shades for the bocce ball court. He also liked the idea of wrapping the poles to extend the life of the court.

Councilman Dave Rubello said it’s a very nice senior center.

“The whole complex, you look at it now, it’s like a little city in there and it’s got a lot of activities,” Rubello said.

He added that over 2,100 people go through the center.

“Everyone should be proud up here that’s touched that thing,” Rubello said.

Spinazzola gave the credit to Senior Activity Center Director Matthew Hubinsky and his staff.

“They do a wonderful job programming,” Spinazzola said.

He also gave credit to the Community Development and Inspections Department for working with the Parks and Recreation Department.

Mayor Kip Walby said it’s much more than the senior center with soccer, the Civic Ice Arena, the St. Clair Shores Community Garden and more.

“I also want to give credit to the body here who continues to move forward and making these changes and improvements to it, and making it better,” Walby said.