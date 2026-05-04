Multi-state fugitive arrested in Shelby Township

By: Mary Beth Almond | C&G Newspapers | Published May 4, 2026

Robert Farrug

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SHELBY TOWNSHIP/ROCHESTER — A man wanted on warrants from communities in Michigan, Georgia and Florida was recently arrested in Shelby Township.

Robert Farrug, 33, was arraigned April 27 in 41A District Court and charged with resisting and obstructing an officer and illegal use of a financial transaction device. His bond was set at $650,000.

On April 25, Shelby Township officers were attempting to locate Farrug, who had multiple warrants — including alleged possession of a weapon/ammunition, burglary and theft of a firearm — out of Shelby Township, Rochester, Washtenaw County, Georgia and a nationwide extradition out of Florida.

Police said they knew Farrug was visiting family in the area, and police were alerted by the Flock Safety licence plate reader camera system at 4:02 a.m. that his vehicle was traveling near Dequindre Road and 24 Mile Road.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, but when they ordered Farrug to exit the car and put his hands up, he refused, according to police.

Police reportedly deployed a Taser when Farrug allegedly attempted to put the vehicle into drive and the car began to roll forward. One officer then reportedly pulled Farrug from the car while another put it back into park.

After a struggle, officers placed Farrug in handcuffs.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, officers reportedly located “personal identifying information” and credit cards that did not belong to him.

He was arrested on his outstanding warrants and lodged at the Macomb County Jail.

“FLOCK technology once again proved to be an invaluable tool in helping us quickly locate a dangerous individual wanted on multiple warrants across several states,” Shelby Township Chief of Police Robert J. Shelide said in a prepared statement. “The system allowed our officers to pinpoint the suspect’s vehicle in real time and respond immediately. Just as important, the swift and decisive actions of our officers ensured the situation was brought under control safely, and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. Their professionalism and teamwork reflect the high standards we expect at the Shelby Township Police Department.”

Farrug’s attorney, Shyler Engel, could not be reached for comment by press time. A probable cause conference was set for May 11, followed by a preliminary examination May 18 in 41A District Court in Shelby Township.