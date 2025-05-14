Shelby Township police participate in Operation Ghost Rider

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published May 14, 2025

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Michigan law enforcement officials at the end of April, which is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, stressed that staying focused behind the wheel saves lives.

To protect drivers, passengers, bicyclists and pedestrians, law enforcement agencies across the state took part in Operation Ghost Rider, which has the goal of reducing injuries and fatalities due to distracted driving.

The campaign is led by the National Transportation Safety Organization and funded by the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

Shelby Township started working on Operation Ghost Rider April 26.

Jim Santilli, CEO of the National Transportation Safety Organization, said that every time drivers choose to look at their phones or engage in distractions, they put lives at risk.

“In 2023 alone, 40,091 people were killed and an estimated 2.44 million injured in traffic crashes across the U.S. It’s time we all commit to making traffic safety a priority again, and that includes bringing back highly visible enforcement,” he said in a press release.

Launched in 2017, Operation Ghost Rider uses officers in unmarked vehicles who spot distracted drivers and alert nearby marked units to make traffic stops.

Other participating agencies included the Michigan State Police, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn Hills Police Department, Chesterfield Township Police Department, Clinton Township Police Department, Sterling Heights Police Department, Taylor Police Department, Troy Police Department and Utica Police Department.

According to the NTSO, Michigan saw 15,136 distracted driving crashes in 2023, which led to 59 deaths and 5,889 injuries. Over a third of the crashes happened at intersections, and nearly 20% involved a lane departure. The five counties with the highest numbers of distracted driving crashes were Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Kent and Washtenaw.

Data from the U.S. Department of Transportation highlights the risk: drivers using a handheld device are four times more likely to be involved in an injury-causing crash, and texting increases crash risk by 23 times.

“Studies reveal that sending or reading a text diverts your eyes from the road for approximately 4.6 of every 6 seconds. At 55 miles per hour, that’s equivalent to driving the entire length of a football field while blindfolded,” Santilli said.

In 2023, Michigan made it illegal to hold or manually use a cellphone or other mobile electronic device while operating a vehicle on Michigan roads. This includes being stopped at a light or in traffic but does not apply when the vehicle is legally parked. Under the law, drivers cannot hold or support a device with any part of their hands, arms or shoulders. Even if a device is mounted on the dashboard or connected to the vehicle’s built-in system, drivers are prohibited from using their hands to operate it beyond a single touch.

Penalties for violations include a $100 fine and/or 16 hours of community service for a first offense; a $250 fine and/or 24 hours of community service for a second or subsequent violation; and a mandatory driving improvement course for three violations within a three-year period. Additionally, fines are doubled if a traffic crash occurs and the at-fault driver was found to be holding or manually using a mobile device while operating the vehicle.

Sgt. Kevin Bailey, of the Shelby Township Police Department, said the officers were working with several other jurisdictions around Shelby Township to focus on distracted drivers with cellphones in hands.

“This event is done every year to my knowledge, and it is very successful for the law enforcement agencies that participate. First offense ticket is $170. Shelby Township is committed to keeping our community safe from distracted drivers. Distracted driving poses a serious risk to everyone on the road. I want all drivers in and around Shelby Township to put the phone down and focus on being behind the wheel. Let’s minimize distraction and stay alert. Together we can make our roads safer for everyone,” he said.