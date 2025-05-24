Shelby Township Police Department to host annual Citizens Police Academy

The Shelby Township Police Department Citizens Police Academy is an eight-week course designed to provide citizens with a look at the operations and inner workings of the Police Department.

Photo provided by Shelby Police Department

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published May 24, 2025

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The Shelby Township Police Department will be hosting its annual Citizens Police Academy and will be inviting residents to apply later this summer.

The Citizens Police Academy is an eight-week course designed to provide citizens with a firsthand look at the operations and inner workings of the Police Department. Participants will be taught about basic police procedures and participate in some of the same training that officers receive.

The academy’s topics will include accident investigations, detective bureau operations, emergency response, use of force scenarios, K-9 operations, narcotics investigations, operating while intoxicated enforcement, evidence collection and more.

This program also provides the opportunity to ask questions about police services and to learn about current policing trends.

Sgt. Kevin Bailey, of the Shelby Township Police Department, said residents join the academy to learn more about their local government. Participants learn about drones, the work of evidence technicians, the tactical response team, crisis negotiation, the special investigation unit and more.

“The citizens academy is a great way to connect with the citizens of Shelby Township. We welcome our township to come to our department to learn more about us, and we end up learning a lot about our citizens in the long run. Last year was my first time running the academy, and I had an absolute blast. In the end, I ended up making 16 new friends,” he said.

In August, the department will be putting the application on its Facebook page, facebook.com/ShelbyTownshipPolice, for anyone who is interested in joining. The academy runs one night a week from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. for the eight weeks.

“We pack a lot of information and fun into those eight weeks,” Bailey said.

For more information, visit crimewatch.net/us/mi/macomb-county/shelby-twp-pd.