Shelby Township police arrest Florida robbery suspect

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published December 8, 2025

The Shelby Township Police Department used its Flock Safety cameras, similar to this one, to find and arrest a suspect wanted by a Florida law enforcement agency for armed robbery and false imprisonment. Photo provided by Flock Safet

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A Florida man wanted for armed robbery and false imprisonment was arrested in Shelby Township Nov. 24.

The Shelby Township Police Department was contacted that day by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, which was requesting assistance in locating the suspect, who they believed to have traveled to Michigan to stay with family in Shelby Township.

Pasco County detectives said that the suspect had robbed a gambling establishment, tied up and assaulted an employee, and fled in a Ram pickup truck.

Although Shelby Township officers did not see the vehicle near the family home, the Flock Safety license plate reader camera system reportedly provided notification that the vehicle was in the area.

At approximately 2:13 p.m., cameras captured the suspect vehicle near 23 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue. Shelby Township detectives, with assistance from patrol officers, located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office was notified.

Shelby Township Chief of Police Robert Shelide said the case is an example of how teamwork and the use of the Flock system were able to keep the community safe.

“Thanks to the swift coordination between our Special Investigation Unit, patrol officers, and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, we were able to apprehend a dangerous suspect without incident. I’m proud of the professionalism shown by our officers and grateful for the tools that allow us to protect Shelby Township residents every day,” Shelide said in a prepared statement.