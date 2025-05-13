Shelby Senior Center’s featured artist incorporates humor into his work

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published May 13, 2025

John Mordus has been named the Shelby Township Senior Center’s featured artist for the months of May and June. Photo provided by Fu-Yuan Ciricola

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — John Mordus has been named the Shelby Township Senior Center’s featured artist for the months of May and June, and his art display has been set up at the Shelby Township Activities Center.

He has been receiving positive feedback since he set up at the center last week; more than 12 pieces already have been sold.

His art business, known as RoutervilIe USA on Etsy, consists of custom and personal orders involving decorative wood pieces, sometimes with humorous phrases.

“I am honored to be asked back to the Shelby Township Senior Center as their featured artist for May and June. It has been almost three years since I was last here. Debra and I have now lived in Shelby Township for 43 years and been married for 45. She is also retired, so it has been great having her help me to keep things going and expanding,” he said.

He said their main objective is to make things that are practical, affordable and bring some chuckles along the way.

“You will not be seeing our items on ‘Antiques Roadshow’ 50 years down the road, but our products do generate smiles and interest in the present and may become family heirlooms. We have since branched out a little more with some 3D carvings that lean a little more to the artsy side, as well as our mostly humorous — but sometimes serious — text signs; these are carved, hand-painted and finished,” he said

He said the computer work required to keep their computer numerical control machine working is still daunting, but he has forged friendships with others across the country.

“And that allows us to knock heads, solve problems and exchange ideas, as well as troubleshoot challenging machine and computer problems. Being old, set in one’s ways, and computer illiterate can be frustrating. Just last year we went to northern Minnesota and then to Alaska to meet with other CNC operators and artists; some of them have also become friends. I have found retirement requires one to keep busy, both physically and, most importantly, mentally. I feel strongly that staying active is a key factor to a long life and a happy retirement. I also help Debra with her volunteer work at Friends of Foster Kids,” he said.

He said they will be doing a couple of outside things this summer.

“We will take part in the Polish Festival in Sterling Heights in June, as well the Romeo Peach Festival over Labor Day. The Shelby Art Fair is also a possibility,’” he said.

John Mordus said he gets his “satisfaction” from people’s reactions to his work, whether they buy it or not.

“I’m just a one-man shop working out of my basement doing something I like on my terms during retirement. I like to think that my items bring a stop-and-look-twice that brings a comment, smile or laugh. Sales are secondary,” he said.

He said that with computer technology he can make a digital image for customers to reject, change, or accept before cutting.

Those interested in more information can also email him at honestjohn@comcast.net or call and leave a message at (586) 531-0006. The Shelby Township Activities Center is located at 14975 21 Mile Road in Shelby Township. It serves as the senior center from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.