Sewer work closes lanes along Schoenherr Road

The two northbound right lanes of Schoenherr Road, between 22 Mile and 23 Mile roads, are being used for construction work as part of a sanitary sewer expansion project.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published June 9, 2025

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A sanitary sewer expansion project is causing lane closures along Schoenherr Road in Shelby Township.

The project — which began June 4 — runs along the east side of Schoenherr and crosses over to the west side halfway between 22 Mile and 23 Mile roads.

The two northbound right lanes will be used for work access. New pavement will be installed on the easternmost lane, which is expected to reopen to traffic by the end of September.

The sanitary sewer installation is part of the township’s master plan, according to Department of Public Works Director Danielle Allen. The project, she explained, will improve sanitary service in the area by redirecting flow from Hayes Road and allow for future connections along Schoenherr Road between 22 Mile and 23 Mile.

“As this project is part of our Township Master Plan, it is a critical upgrade to ensure that as we grow, we can continue providing the best possible service to all of our residents,” Shelby Township Supervisor Rick Stathakis said in a prepared statement. “I want to give credit to DPW Director Danielle Allen and the engineers at AEW, our township engineering firm, for being forward-thinking and addressing this issue proactively.”

The project is expected to wrap up in November. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and plan for possible delays.

For more information, visit shelbytwp.org or call Shelby Township at (586) 731-5990.