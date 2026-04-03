Sentencing delayed for former cop charged with texting minor

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published April 3, 2026

Earl Raynard Anderson Jr., right, stands next to his defense attorney, Brent Jaffe, during his sentencing hearing March 25 in Macomb County Circuit Court. Photo by Brian Wells

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WARREN/MOUNT CLEMENS — A former Detroit police officer has been remanded to jail pending sentencing after he entered a no contest plea to a computer crime linked to inappropriate text messages sent to a Warren minor.

According to a press release from the Warren Police Department, Earl Raynard Anderson Jr., 38, allegedly sent “sexualized” text messages to a minor late at night and in the early morning hours. Anderson then reportedly attempted to delete the texts and asked the victim to do the same, but investigators were able to recover the texts and confirm the girl’s account, the release states. A parent of the girl initiated the complaint about the texts.

Anderson was originally arraigned March 4, 2025, on a charge of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony. At a preliminary exam on April 8 last year, 37th District Court Judge Suzanne Faunce determined there was enough evidence to send the case to trial with an added charge of using a computer to commit a crime.

On Feb. 10, Anderson pleaded no contest to the computer crime in exchange for status under the deferred sentencing law that would allow Macomb County Circuit Court Judge James Biernat Jr. to dismiss the case if Anderson stays out of trouble for 11 months after his sentencing. Additionally, the charge of accosting a child for immoral purposes can be reduced to a misdemeanor assault if he complies with conditions under the plea deal.

Anderson was scheduled to be sentenced March 25. However, he was instead jailed after allegedly missing his interview with the probation office.

According to a representative from probation who was present during the hearing, probation officers attempted to call Anderson and also went to his house. When no one was home, they left a packet of information outlining steps to complete the interview, they said.

Brent Jaffe, Anderson’s attorney, argued that the probation department didn’t have the proper information.

“We did receive a notification that the probation officer was unable to complete or even start the presentence report and interview with my client. I believe it was due to the fact that there just wasn’t the proper information to actually contact him,” he said.

Jaffe said that when he received a notification that the probation department was trying to reach him, he told Anderson to contact them. He also said that both himself and his client had attempted to reach the probation department.

“By no means was this an effort or attempt to evade this interview, especially in light of the plea agreement that we came to,” he said.

Macomb County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Darrian Fortier asked the judge for the remand.

“If they are going to the house and calling the number that Mr. Anderson provided, at this point, I’d ask for a remand just so we can resolve this case,” she said.

Jaffe argued that remanding his client was unfair.

“He was in contact, your honor. He’s been fully compliant with everything,” Jaffe said. “Just to take his freedom away, respectfully, judge, that’s not fair.”

Biernat remanded Anderson to the Macomb County Jail until he could complete the probation investigation.

Anderson’s sentencing was rescheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 27.