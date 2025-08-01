Seniors weigh in on future of Costick Center

Many enjoy the water aerobics program at the Costick Center, which takes place in a pleasantly warm 86-degree pool.

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published August 1, 2025

At a study session June 23, Ethan Eleff, with Sports Facilities Companies, presents his findings about a potential new Costick Center to the Farmington Hills City Council. Photo by Gena Johnson

FARMINGTON HILLS — Officials in Farmington Hills are considering what to do next regarding a potential replacement for the recreational hub known as the Costick Center.

A consultant shared feedback from senior citizens during a June 23 study session held at The Hawk — Farmington Hills’ community center. The Costick Center itself is located at 28600 11 Mile Road, between Middlebelt and Inkster roads.

Theresa Rich, the mayor of Farmington Hills, told those in attendance that no decisions would be made that night. The study session was for gathering information that would later be discussed by the City Council.

“There have been lots of meetings with the public,” Rich said. “We’re looking at what we need to provide for our seniors for the next 50 years.”

The mayor assured the public that the Costick Center would not close before having a facility available to replace it.

Anita Stromberg said she visits the center five days a week for its water aerobics program.

“The pool is integral to my routine,” Stromberg said.

She added that she appreciates the mayor making it clear the Costick Center would remain open until there was a replacement, amid rumors to the contrary.

Ethan Eleff, of Sports Facilities Companies, conducted an online survey in February and March that drew 586 respondents, nearly all of them 50 years or older.

“We feel as though we have a great voice of the key constituents of the new facility,” Eleff said.

Many who spoke during public comment felt the sampling was inadequate to represent a city as large as Farmington Hills, which has a population of more than 80,000.

“How did you conduct the survey (when) the majority of seniors do not use the internet?” asked Latika Mangrulkar. “I’m pretty (tech-)savvy, (and) I never heard of (the survey). … (Surveying) 500 in a large community like ours does not represent the whole community.”

Ellen Schnackel, the city’s director of special services, which oversees the Costick Center, responded that the survey was posted in high-visibility places such as the city’s website, as well as in “Senior Messenger,” a monthly newsletter that reaches about 5,000 subscribers via email, which she feels is especially effective.

Her department also emailed Costick Center users with a direct link to the survey, she said.

Eleff indicated those 50 years and older wanted a facility with indoor walking and exercise spaces, as well as an aquatic facility and multi-use courts for sports such as pickleball. He also recommended spaces that could be adapted for non-recreational purposes.

Another finding was that most seniors prefer the large, warm pool at the Costick Center as opposed to the “cold and small” pool at The Hawk.

Hannah Muth, recreation supervisor of aquatics and facilities, said the Costick Center pool is maintained at 86 degrees. It has a depth up to 10 feet and has several lap lanes to accommodate multiple forms of exercise simultaneously. The pool at The Hawk is described as a “leisure pool” with a depth of 3 feet 6 inches. Its temperature is maintained at 84 degrees.

“It may not seem like it’s a large difference, but it absolutely is,” Muth said.

Location is also key. According to Eleff, seniors want to be within a 10-minute travel range of the activity center. That said, the survey also indicated that transportation is not an issue for 80% of seniors, and only about 5% would require transportation to the facility.

Three Farmington Hills locations were under consideration for the new activities center: the Costick Center at its current location at 28600 11 Mile Road, the Oakland Community College — Orchard Ridge Campus in Farmington Hills, and The Hawk located at 29995 W. 12 Mile Road.

“Costick is a senior center, and we like it that way,” said Cynthia Gottlieb, a resident of Farmington Hills, during public comment. “It makes us want to have a safe place to be old. We’ve earned the right to be old.”

According to Gottlieb, The Hawk is not well-suited for seniors. The Hawk has two floors connected by stairs that may pose a challenge for older residents with mobility issues.

“The Costick Center has been great,” said Pamela Santo, who participates in water aerobics where she says many participants come from neighboring communities. “It is reasonably priced.

“After class, we go to lunch and spend money in the community,” she added. “There have been (groups ranging from) 30 to more than 50 of us.”

To maximize usage and income, Eleff recommended having a facility that is not geared exclusively for seniors but more intergenerational. He gave examples of swim teams and younger people coming to use the facility.

This idea resonated with some in attendance.

“It’s about time that we joined the rest of the developed world and created intergenerational programming,” said Mangrulkar.

But there also remained high demand for a place tailored toward seniors. Officials said that they wanted to continue hearing feedback from the community.

“We encourage public engagement, whether phone calls, conversation with our staff, me, the City Manager’s Office,” Schnackel said. “Through fhgov.com, there is a Costick (Center) input for anyone who wants to share information or opinions. Those emails go directly to me.”

