Senior center director retires after 28 years with township

By: Nick Powers | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published May 11, 2025

Matt Makowski

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — After 28 years with the township, Matt Makowski feels he’s accomplished his goals for the Clinton Township Senior Adult Life Center.

“Many other communities only have recreation departments and seniors are just one portion of the recreation department,” Makowski said. “Our department was exclusively set up specifically for seniors and it’s served the community well.”

Makowski has been the center’s director for 20 years. Prior to that, he was appointed as the center’s assistant director in 1997. The senior center was opened in 1982, and a gym and fitness center were added in 1987.

Acting Senior Center Director Debbie Travis highlighted Makowski’s hands-on approach. She said he was compassionate, connecting with the seniors and the center’s staff.

“We’ve learned a lot from him and are strong and ready to take on the new era of leadership the township board chooses for us,” Travis said. “We will continue to be champions for our senior population and deliver the same level of exceptionalism that our seniors have come to expect from us. However, Matt’s comforting presence and joyful energy will be sorely missed by seniors and staff alike.”

One accomplishment that particularly stands out to Makowski is the center’s expansion in 2008 with a wellness wing. He said this was done with a patchwork of fundraising, private donations and grant funds. Since last November, the wing’s Club 55 Fitness Center extended its hours from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We never thought we’d get there but, with perseverance and the seniors wanting to do this, we were able to expand the facility to meet their needs,” he said.

During his time as director, Makowski has accomplished goals like updating technology and implementing programming that works for all different aging residents. There’s been added programming, ranging from summer concerts to wellness programs. He’s also headed up things like blood drives, grief support and a food pantry.

Makowski grew up in Livonia and graduated from Madonna University with a degree in gerontology in long-term care administration. He found himself working in the township when he was transferred by his former employer, Presbyterian Villages of Michigan. He was part of establishing what’s now called The Village of Peace Manor.

He and his wife, Valerie, a kindergarten teacher in the Fraser Public Schools district for 30 years, bought a camper. They plan to tour the United States, visiting national parks along the way.

“There are all kinds of things we’ve wanted to do but just haven’t had the time,” Makowski said.

Makowski’s last day was April 30, with Travis now serving as the acting director. The Clinton Township Board of Trustees will have to appoint a new permanent director.

“For 28 years, Matt has been working with seniors throughout our community, helping to develop a thriving and a very active senior center,” Clinton Township Supervisor Paul Gieleghem said. “Matt is a guy with a big heart and strong commitment to public service.”