School district luncheon puts the ‘unity’ in community

From left, Grosse Pointe Public School System Superintendent Andrea Tuttle, Wayne County Community College District Provost Denis Karic and GPPSS Deputy Superintendent Roy Bishop chat before the 14th annual Community Luncheon April 3 at Maire Elementary School in Grosse Pointe City.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published April 15, 2025

Alicia Carlisle, center, greets attendees of the 14th annual Community Luncheon April 3 at Maire Elementary School in Grosse Pointe City as kindergarteners on the stage prepare to perform a song. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

GROSSE POINTE CITY — Dozens of school and city officials from the Grosse Pointes and Harper Woods were joined by leaders from local nonprofits and churches during the Grosse Pointe Public School System’s 14th annual Community Luncheon, held April 3 at Maire Elementary School in Grosse Pointe City.

“This event gets us out of our office and we’re able to connect with other groups and administrations,” Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Director John Kosanke said. “It’s a great community, and it doesn’t happen by accident — it’s because of hard work.”

Alicia Carlisle, one of the organizers of the luncheon, said that no school district money is spent on the luncheon. Instead, the costs are borne by event sponsors.

“Our community is so incredible and giving and connected, and you are the connectors,” Carlisle told attendees.

Maire Principal Nicole Filiccia said the luncheon celebrates the partnerships that make the community so special.

“We are honored to have such an esteemed group of leaders (here),” Filiccia said. “It truly takes a village for all of our kids to grow and thrive.”

Maire kindergarteners kicked off the luncheon by enthusiastically leading the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the students singing.

Superintendent Andrea Tuttle thanked the youngsters, making reference to a song they performed — “It’s a Good Day” — by saying, “You’ve made it a great day.”

Tuttle, who has worked in education for 30 years, became the superintendent last year.

“I’ve seen a lot of school districts, but none as great as the Grosse Pointe school district, and we really need to cherish (it),” Tuttle said.

From the arts and music to Advanced Placement classes and robotics programs to a wide variety of sports, Tuttle noted that the GPPSS provides academic rigor alongside chances for students to find something they’re passionate about.

“One of the things I love about Grosse Pointe is the opportunities we provide our students,” Tuttle said.

She said she’s heard that the GPPSS is second only to universities like Michigan State and the University of Michigan when it comes to athletic opportunities.

One of the luncheon’s sponsors was the Wayne County Community College District. Denis Karic, provost of WCCCD’s Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center in Harper Woods, said the college believes in providing education for all and equipping people with the skills needed today.

“We believe our success is measured by the success of our communities,” said Karic, who lives in Grosse Pointe Park.

The new Diverse Learners Program — organized jointly by Grosse Pointe Park nonprofit Michael B’s Café and WCCCD — has “really grown” in its second semester, Karic said.

Karic announced that WCCCD would soon be expanding its University Campus to add the Center for Virtual Learning and Digital Careers. He said the center would offer training in multimedia, graphic design and much more, and elements such as editing suites and podcasting suites would be available to residents and businesses.

“It will be a resource to the whole community,” Karic said. “Our entire region will benefit from a workforce trained in high-demand digital skills.”

At press time, a groundbreaking date for the center hadn’t been set yet.

State Sen. Kevin Hertel, D-St. Clair Shores, gave the keynote address. Along with providing an update on what’s going on in Lansing, he acknowledged the challenges state and local officials are facing with widespread cuts in federal funding, along with the problems caused by partisan gridlock.

“We need to find better ways to disagree with each other,” Hertel said.

Attendees — all of whom are there by invitation — are seated randomly at tables, so that multiple people from the same city or organization aren’t sitting together. This leads to conversations and connections that might not happen otherwise.

Attendees say that mix of city and school administrators, nonprofit representatives and local religious leaders is one of the things that makes the luncheon a meaningful event.

“This is a wonderful community event bringing all of the Grosse Pointe leaders together,” Grosse Pointe Park City Manager Nick Sizeland said. “We are here to serve the community and the residents.”

Next year’s luncheon will be at Grosse Pointe South High School, Carlisle said, meaning that it will have been held at each of the school buildings in the district. She said that doesn’t mean it’ll be the last luncheon, though.