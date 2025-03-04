Sanitary sewer pump in Grosse Pointe City to be removed for repairs

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published March 4, 2025

GROSSE POINTE CITY — One of Grosse Pointe City’s sewer pumps will need to be removed temporarily for repairs.

Public Service Director Peter Randazzo said that Warren-based Detroit Pump, the city’s vendor for pump service, visited the Neff Road pumping station recently to see what was wrong with pump 5, one of the three pumps in that station that handle sanitary sewage. The three pumps alternate with each other on a rotational basis, which Randazzo said has led to them having longer, more usable lifespans.

Randazzo said Detroit Pump determined that they would need to bring the pump back to their shop to see what needed to be done and how much work was required to get it back to operational status. If the work isn’t extensive, the price tag is projected to be $15,585. However, Randazzo said that if a great deal of wear and tear is found and work like casting parts or a complete rebuild is needed, it could cost as much as $25,000.

At a meeting Feb. 10, the Grosse Pointe City Council agreed unanimously to allow Detroit Pump to make the necessary repairs. If the price exceeds $15,585, city administrators will be notified. The council vote allows the city manager to authorize expending up to $25,000 for pump repair.

“This wasn’t budgeted … but there is money for this” because repairs are anticipated, Randazzo explained.

Money for the work will come from the city’s water and sewer fund.

A new pump would have cost the city roughly $80,000, plus modifications, Randazzo said.

Randazzo said these pumps are usually only good for about 20 years until they need to be fixed or rebuilt. Pumps 4 and 5 were both installed in 1992; pump 4 was rebuilt in 2016.

“So, we’re getting more life out of these pumps,” Randazzo said.

“Is there some kind of warranty?” City Councilman Dave Fries asked of the work.

Randazzo said if future issues are caused by wear and tear, no.

Randazzo said the work is expected to take about three to six weeks to complete, depending on the scope.

The Neff Road pump station contains a total of seven pumps. The other four are for stormwater, Randazzo said.