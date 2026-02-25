Royal Oak urges residents to look into housing rehabilitation program

This porch was revamped through Royal Oak’s home rehabilitation program.

Photos provided by Judy Davids

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published February 25, 2026

This roof was repaired through the home rehabilitation program. Photos provided by Judy Davids

Advertisement

ROYAL OAK — As winter turns to spring, homeowners are beginning to see the effects that snow, ice, and the cold have had on their homes.

Maintenance is a problem that nobody wants to deal with, especially when it comes to damaged roofs, furnace problems and more that can come with the passing of the winter months.

For Royal Oak residents with low to moderate incomes, the city’s housing rehabilitation program offers help in tackling those projects. The program provides financial assistance to income-eligible homeowners for a wide range of home improvements.

“The goal of the program is simple: help residents maintain safe, stable housing while protecting the quality and character of the city’s neighborhoods,” said Judy Davids, Royal Oak community engagement specialist.

By rehabilitating the homes within Royal Oak, residents are actively enhancing and conserving the community they live in, according to Alex Bahorski, city planner for Royal Oak.

“The primary goal of the program is to assist homeowners to make repairs required to meet standards for safe and healthy housing, ensuring that the city remains a vibrant place to live,” he said.

Homeowners have the opportunity to qualify for loans of up to $50,000 to complete needed improvements.

According to a press release sent out by the city of Royal Oak, the program includes low-interest, no-interest and deferred loan options, depending on income eligibility.

For exterior improvements, forgivable loans of up to $15,000 are available, the press release states. Exterior projects may cover roofing, siding, gutters, doors, windows, trim and fencing, as well as barrier-free improvements.

“Since the program’s inception in the 1970s, the city has processed almost 3,000 home rehabilitation cases to date,” Bahorski said. “The program has helped residents in a variety of ways ranging from health and safety-based repairs pertaining to lead-based paint abatement to barrier-free access to help further the city’s goal of allowing residents to age in place.”

Some other areas for repair that are available for the interiors of homes include closets, insulation, leaking basements, central air conditioning and additions to houses to increase livable floor area, which is only in the case of overcrowding in the home.

Limited funds are available to income-qualified households for exterior improvements only. All funds will be provided in the form of a loan, which is forgiven in equal parts over a 10-year period, according to romi.gov.

The single family dwelling must remain the primary residence of the recipient for the entire period, the website says.

The program also accommodates Royal Oak homeowners who are living on limited incomes for whom loans with a low interest rate are still out of reach. These loans require no monthly payments for a time determined by the city’s loan committee, according to romi.gov.

For more information and qualifications, visit romi.gov/housing or contact Alex Bahorski at (248) 246-3280.