Royal Oak Restaurant Week runs now through March 1

Iron Horse, 316 W. Fourth St., will feature enchiladas for restaurant week.

Photos provided by Stephanie McIntyre

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published February 25, 2026

D’Amato’s, 222 Sherman Drive, will be featuring rigatoni brisket Bolognese for restaurant week.

North End Taproom, 111 S. Main St., is featuring chicken schnitzel for restaurant week.

ROYAL OAK — Downtown Royal Oak is currently in the middle of Royal Oak Restaurant Week, where local restaurants are showcasing their cuisine and specially crafted menus.

The week started Feb. 22 and goes until March 1. During this week, participating restaurants provide customers with specially crafted three-course menus.

Stephanie McIntyre, event producer for the Royal Oak Restaurant Association, said that the event provides a great variety of exciting food options.

“What I love most about Royal Oak Restaurant Week is the variety. You can go from an Italian trattoria to a classic American to fresh seafood, all within a few blocks,” she said. “And with three-course meals starting at just $20 per person, it’s one of the best ways to explore everything our dining scene has to offer.”

There are 21 restaurants participating, with six of them being first-time participants. First-time participants include Blind Owl, Fourth Street Brunch and Bistro, Great Dane, Hop Cat, North End Taproom, and Ye Olde Saloon, according to Isaac Kremer, Downtown Development Authority director.

“Restaurant week is a great way to reconnect with places you love while also discovering new flavors and experiences downtown,” Kremer said. “Anything that attracts customers is helpful during this slower time of year after the holidays and before warm weather.”

An example of the specialty menus is Blind Owl’s appetizer of chicken shawarma taco, an entree of Blind Owl’s famous Monte Cristo sandwich and dessert of fried cheesecake for $33.

The specialty menus of the 21 participating locations are provided at dineroyaloak.org. Menus start at $20 per person, and tickets can be purchased at dineroyaloak.org.

Kremer said that the DDA had a buy-one-get-one offer for restaurant week: buy a $50 gift card and get a second $50 gift card of downtown dollars to spend at participating Royal Oak locations.

“The DDA provided $50,000 of matching funds when people bought a gift card for an equal amount,” Kremer said. “The BOGO deal sold out in 26 hours.”



