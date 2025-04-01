Royal Oak Public Library showcases art of Royal Oak Schools students

The show has hundreds of pieces of art on display created by students from Royal Oak High School; Churchill Community High School; Royal Oak Middle School; and Addams, Keller, Northwood, Oakland, Oak Ridge and Upton elementary schools.

Photo provided by Sandy Irwin

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published April 1, 2025

Advertisement

ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak Public Library, 222 E. 11 Mile Road, is holding a huge art show for students in kindergarten through the 12th grade until April 25.

The show has hundreds of pieces of art on display created by students from Royal Oak High School; Churchill Community High School; Royal Oak Middle School; and Addams, Keller, Northwood, Oakland, Oak Ridge and Upton elementary schools.

The art includes a variety of mediums, including paintings, drawings, ceramics, photography and more.

Alesha Beistline, art teacher at Northwood and Oakland Elementary Schools, said that she had always wanted there to be a districtwide art show.

“Our students are incredible, and we want to share their amazing talents with our community, and that is something that we haven’t had since I’ve worked here,” Beistline said. “We found out that the library was looking to host something in connection with the schools and we jumped on it.”

This is the second year that the school district has partnered with the library to have this event.

“It was so wonderful last year that we wanted to continue it and make it an annual thing,” she said. “For me, it’s really important that not only are our students acknowledged for their talent and creativity, but that they have the opportunity to showcase it, just like any artist would, and share it with the community at large.”

Sandy Irwin, library director, said that on March 22 the show had its opening day celebration, which included music and drinks.

Irwin confirmed that 817 people showed up to visit the library during the opening reception.

“We wanted to showcase art outside of the schools,” Irwin said. “Everybody was really excited about bringing the artwork of the students into the community, because it doesn’t always happen, so it’s a great way to showcase their tremendous talent and let the public see it.”

The show is displayed throughout the main floor of the building, going through the auditorium, on the sides of bookshelves, on walls and in more places, according to Irwin.

“There are a lot of ways that shows like this could show kids that there is a future in the arts for them as well,” Irwin said.

According to Beistline, there were four elementary teachers, two middle school teachers, and three high school teachers involved in the selection process.

“We all had our own selection processes within our schools,” Beistline said. “We didn’t really set a number that each teacher had to bring, but rather pick the students that you think are representing our schools in a positive way, doing good work, doing creative work and showing their learning.”

Beistline said she chose 52 of her students to be in the show to represent both Northwood and Oakland Elementary.

“First I look at each project that we’ve done throughout the year; when that project is finished, I look at all of the artworks that the students have selected or created and then select one or two that I think best represent creative ideas along with showcasing techniques that we have learned and the ideas that we are trying to share,” Beistline said.

The art show will continue to be on display during the open hours of the library. The library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information on the art show and the library, visit ropl.org.