Royal Oak Public Library shares fiscal year report

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published February 12, 2026

File photo

ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak Public Library, 222 E. 11 Mile Road, posted its fiscal year 2024-2025 annual report on its website, ropl.org.

Director Sandy Irwin shared her thoughts on the library over the course of 2024-2025 in a prepared statement.

“The Royal Oak Public Library has had another stellar year! Our mission to provide opportunities for all to learn, connect, create and innovate has really come to life over this past year, and it’s all thanks to the ingenuity of the staff and the commitment and oversight of the Board of Trustees,” Irwin stated.

Irwin also said that over the past year, the library has experienced the “highest circulation of materials in our history, with 593,404 items (both physical and electronic) checked out.”

Irwin said that millage dollars funded upgrades to the building, including a new roof that will allow for solar panels, a repaired loading dock and new railings, and new security cameras.

The library reported that it saw an increase in visits from 185,907 in 2023-2024 to 192,211 in 2024-2025.

The report also includes a list of highlights of the year. One of the highlights listed was the addition of Trevor Winn as the adult services supervisor.

The library received a $70,000 grant from EBSCO for rooftop solar installations. The LibCabinet, a vending machine for high-demand books, was installed in the cafe at Woodward Corner Market, 30955 Woodward Ave.

The library said it had 306 people participate in the second annual winter reading challenge, and the summer reading program had participation from 64 babies and toddlers, 187 read-to-me participants, 349 readers, and 82 teens.

The library also hired Fast Forward Libraries as its strategic plan consultant, according to the report. The library partnered with Royal Oak Schools for the second annual student art show.

For more, visit ropl.org.





