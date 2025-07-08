Royal Oak post office celebrates 200 years

Jacob Erb’s store, Erb’s Corner, acted as the city’s first post office.

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published July 8, 2025

ROYAL OAK — Join retired letter carrier John Dick at the Royal Oak Historical Society at 7 p.m. July 11 to learn about the rich history of the U.S. Postal Service in Royal Oak and beyond.

The Royal Oak post office is celebrating its bicentennial, and in honor of that, Dick will be giving a presentation called “The Royal Oak Post Office: 200 Years of Community and Service.”

Dick is a member of the Michigan State Association of Letter Carriers Executive Board and has his own history as a letter carrier.

The presentation will dive into the post office’s beginning as a log cabin to becoming a regional postal powerhouse.

“Mail is easy to overlook, but every letter tells a piece of Royal Oak’s story,” Judy Davids, Royal Oak community engagement specialist, said. “This event brings that history to life. The history of Royal Oak’s post office is sometimes quirky, sometimes tragic, but always fascinating.”

The program will include authentic early postal uniforms, trivia quizzes and prizes, cake, and a chance to meet Valerie Vercek William, the current Royal Oak postmaster, according to a press release sent out by the city of Royal Oak.

“John Dick will bring Royal Oak’s history to life from the unique perspective of a longtime letter carrier,” Davids said. “Add in trivia, giveaways and cake, and you’ve got a celebration. It’s not a lecture, it’s a front-row seat to 200 years of great stories.”

“James Lockwood, the first postmaster, was appointed by John Quincy Adams on April 6, 1825,” according to “The Royal Oak Post Office: A History” on romi.gov. Lockwood lived in a log cabin on the site of the present Washington Square Plaza building on Sherman Drive.

Jacob Erb, postmaster in 1880, had a store on the southeast corner of Main and Third streets, which was the first official post office building Royal Oak saw. Mail was delivered via horse and buggy.

“From stagecoaches to ZIP codes, the post office has done it all,” Dick said. “It’s a tale of politics, perseverance and progress with a few surprising characteristics along the way.”

Davids said that this year has been full of monumental moments for Royal Oak landmarks, such as the Royal Oak Farmers Market, which is celebrating 100 years.

“In 1925 alone, over 500 homes were built. The iconic post office on Second Street broke ground in 1935, and Royal Oak Middle School turns 100 in 2027. Big milestones — but the Royal Oak post office dates all the way back to 1825. That’s remarkable, and absolutely worth celebrating ... and yes, eating cake for,” Davids said.

The postal system has been a trusted source of information and communication for 250 years, and it continues to connect people in the community.

“On my front porch, I’ve received college acceptance letters for my kids, passports, holiday cards from loved ones in Europe, care packages for former exchange students who once called our home theirs — and the friendship of my letter carrier,” Davids said.

The program is $15 per person and includes refreshments and a piece of cake. The space is limited to 50 guests.

For more information, visit royaloakhistoricalsociety.com.