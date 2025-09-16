Royal Oak Chabad Jewish Center offers welcoming community for High Holidays

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published September 16, 2025

Rabbi Moishie Glitsenstein blows the shofar. Photo provided by Rabbi Moishie Glitsenstein

ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak Chabad Jewish Center, 514 E. Fourth St., is going to be offering no-cost High Holiday services open to all following Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year.

Rosh Hashana begins at sunset Sept. 22 and concludes after nightfall on Sept. 24, and Yom Kippur will take place Oct. 1-2.

During the two days of Rosh Hashana, Sept 23-24, morning services will take place at 9:30 a.m. The children’s program will be at 10:30 a.m. and shofar sounding services followed by lunch will take place at 11 a.m.

On Yom Kippur eve Oct. 1, the Chabad Jewish Center will be hosting a candle lighting and Kol Nidre service at 6:50 p.m.

On Yom Kippur Oct. 2, the morning service will begin at 9:30; the children’s program will begin at 10:30 a.m.; at 11:30 a.m. will be the Yizor memorial service; at 6;15 p.m. will be Mincha/Neila closing service; and at 7:55 p.m. Yom Kippur will end. The morning services will be followed by a buffet breakfast.

Anybody can attend these services, regardless of synagogue affiliation or Jewish background, according to a press release sent by Royal Oak Chabad Jewish Center.

“The High Holidays are a time to reset, reflect and reconnect. People can look forward most to that sense of community — being surrounded by friends and neighbors, hearing the powerful sound of the shofar, and experiencing traditions that bring deep meaning and inspiration into the new year,” Rabbi Moishie Glitsenstein said. “This year, there will also be a strong emphasis on helping participants truly understand the meaning behind the prayers, traditions and customs, making the experience not just uplifting but deeply personal.”

Along with the traditional services being offered at the center, there will be a new children’s program and service.

“There will be a Family Service including children’s programs with immersive, kid-friendly activities on both Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, so the whole family can feel at home,” Glitsenstein said. “A highlight is Shofar in the Park, a unique, one-hour outdoor gathering where people can experience the holiday and hear the shofar in a relaxed and comfortable setting. Every year we introduce fresh, exciting and meaningful programs, and this year is no exception.”

Shofar in the Park will be taking place at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Grant Park, 598 E. Irving Ave. The event will include I spy bottles, cookie decorating and holiday refreshments.

“Expect a welcoming, inclusive atmosphere. Whether someone is very familiar with Jewish practice or stepping into a service for the first time, everything is designed to be accessible, meaningful and uplifting,” Glitsenstein said. “There’s a place for every person — adults, kids and families to connect in a way that feels personal. Services are easy to follow, with prayer books in both Hebrew and English, so everyone can feel comfortable and included.”

Sara Fielder and her family attend the services offered at Royal Oak Chabad Jewish Center. Her children also attend the JUDA (Jewish University of Discoveries & Adventures) Hebrew School.

“High Holidays are very special for my family. It’s a time that we all spend together, and we have lots of, like, family-shared traditions,” Fielder said. “We spend time together, we go to services, we get together with our extended family for meals, and it’s just a special time in the year that we have to be together as a family and kind of pause everything else that’s going on in our lives.”

Glitsenstein said that the goal of the Royal Oak Chabad Jewish Center is to offer a welcoming experience for all.

“Come as you are. The High Holidays are about reconnecting with your roots, with G-d, with community, and with yourself. Even if it’s been a while since you’ve attended, you’ll find an open door, a warm seat, and a holiday experience that speaks to the heart,” he said. “With a warm community, Hebrew/English prayer books, exciting children’s programs, and even a delicious holiday lunch, there’s a place for you at Chabad of Royal Oak.”

For more information and to register to attend a service visit jewishroyaloak.com/events//highholidays.