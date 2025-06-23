Royal Oak celebrates Juneteenth

Attendees listen to speakers at the Juneteenth event June 19.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published June 23, 2025

Lakeesha Morrison hands out ice cream to participants. Photo by Liz Carnegie

ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak Juneteenth event gathered around 400 people on June 19, 2025.

Juneteenth, a federal holiday in the United States, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S. The day marks June 19, 1865, the day the Union Army made its way into Galveston, Texas, where Gordon Granger announced to the people of Texas that all enslaved African Americans were free, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, nmaahc.si.edu.

Enslaved people were technically free under the Jan. 1, 1863, Emancipation Proclamation. However, word did not reach Texas until 1865.

Juneteenth in Royal Oak featured live music, family activities, performances, food trucks, and the Freedom Strive Walk at the Royal Oak Farmers Market, 316 E. 11 Mile Road. The Freedom Strive Walk is where participants walk 1,865 steps signifying the year 1865.

Lakeesha Morrison, coordinator of the event, said that this year was even bigger than last year in terms of attendance.

“We had nearly 400 people, give or take, come in and out; the parade was even bigger,” Morrison said. “Our 1,865 steps every year that we have been doing is just bringing more awareness to why we celebrate Juneteenth. We have had more walkers this year than we ever had.”

Morrison said one of the most impactful parts of the day was the speeches given by county representatives and others. Carvell Wilkins, a descendent of Elizabeth and Henry Hamer, two freedom seekers and early Black pioneers in Royal Oak, spoke at the event.

“Carvell Wilkins gave a great speech about Juneteenth and the celebration and why we celebrate it. He was talking about the 13th and the 14th amendments and even got into the Jim Crow laws where they weren’t technically free,” she said. “He gave a great speech and I think the thing that resonated with everyone is making sure to take the time and educate the youth so that they don’t go out into the world blind and naive. We still have a lot of changes to do.”

Judy Davids, Royal Oak community engagement specialist, said that the most important thing during the activities on Juneteenth was to educate.

“The main goal of the event is to educate. We do that with speakers, exhibits, book giveaways and more,” Davids said. “People who aren’t quite sure about the history of Juneteenth leave as experts on why it’s worth celebrating.”

Davids also recalled the impact she noticed among the attendees.

“The Juneteenth celebration was both powerful and joyful. Even the weather joined in the spirit, giving us a break in the rain just long enough for everything to be perfect!” she said. “The Freedom Strive Walk is always my favorite part of the event. It’s so powerful to see people of all ages and backgrounds walking in unity to honor Freedom Day.”

Morrison said that this is still just the beginning, and the effort to educate everybody on African American history never stops.

“I just hope we continue, we are able to continue to have a partnership with Royal Oak and continue with the celebration,” she said. “It just can’t stop now; we have to continue talking, educating and celebrating.”

For more information visit romi.gov.