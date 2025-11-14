Rosie the Riveter statue unveiled on Veterans Day

Mauro Masters and her fellow Rosie, Delphine Kaput, unveil the Rosie the Riveter statue for its dedication.

Photos by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published November 14, 2025

The audience bundles up during the Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11.

Hundreds turned out for the dedication of the Rosie the Riveter statue, including the American Rosie the Riveter Association members.

The sculpture is based on Mauro Masters.

ROYAL OAK — The Michigan World War II Legacy Memorial hosted a special Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11 that included the unveiling of the Rosie the Riveter statue.

“We come together to honor the courage, service and sacrifice by veterans both past and present,” said John Maten, president of the Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial. “We also recognize the family and friends who stood behind them and offered strength and love while their loved ones served. Their sacrifices too are woven into the story of our freedom. It never feels like enough to simply say thank you.”

The program on Veterans Day included the posting of the colors, an invocation by the Rev. Richard Dalton, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the Pledge of Allegiance, and keynote speakers U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell and Lanette Mattison, of Ford Global Data Insights and Analytics.

The main event of the day was the unveiling of the Rosie the Riveter statue, a life-size bronze statue depicting a Rosie working on the line, riveting a panel for a B-24 bomber. The statue was sculpted by Oleg Kedria.

“Rosie represents the significant contribution of homefront women to the Arsenal of Democracy, who kept production lines rolling,” Maten said. “We are especially honored that 103-year-old Frances Mauro Masters, a riveter from the Ford Willow Run World War II bomber plant in Ypsilanti, is the inspiration for the face of the statue.”

Mauro Masters attended the Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11 and expressed her gratitude for the statue.

“I am thrilled to have this statue made of little old me,” Mauro Masters said. “Did everyone know that Marilyn Monroe was a Rosie, and they chose me as the inspiration instead of her!”

In a press release sent out by the Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial, Mauro Masters expressed her excitement for the piece.

“Oh, it’s beautiful! I am proud to be a part of something like this. My husband was in the Marines during WWII. I never told him what I did, I didn’t think it would make such a difference,” she said as she paused. “But it did.”

Bette Kenward, a board member of The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial and Michigan director and corresponding secretary of the American Rosie the Riveter Association, spoke during the event.

Kenward read a poem written by Donnalee Lanktree, the former president of the American Rosie the Riveter Association.

“They were teenagers, young adults, senior citizens, and they came together with one purpose, to help win the war,” she read. “They built 80,000 landing craft, 100,000 tanks, 300,000 aircrafts, 15 million guns, and 41 billion rounds of ammunition. They were Rosies.”

The Rosie the Riveter statue joined the existing life-size statue of a soldier reading a letter from home. The two statues are surrounded by the newly expanded Walk of Honor, which now includes over 1,600 inscribed pavers honoring those who played a role in the state’s World War II history.

The Michigan World War II Legacy Memorial has big plans to continue to expand the memorial. In order to do so, organizers need around $2 million.

They plan to add seven more statues, the Entrance Wall/Wall of Stars and many other elements. To donate, visit michiganww2memorial.org.



