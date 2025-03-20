Roseville to set up temporary library during bond renovations

The Roseville Public Library building will be closed to the public from March 31 through April 5 for staff to make room for a temporary library due to upcoming renovations.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published March 20, 2025

ROSEVILLE — The Roseville Public Library building will be closed to the public from March 31 through April 5.

That’s because staff will be setting up a temporary library in the Erin Meeting Room. According to a press release, the temporary library will be used over the next several months as the main library undergoes renovations as part of the city’s $20 million bond that passed in November 2023.

Although the library will be closed March 31 through April 5, there will be limited hours from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in which patrons will be able to call the library with reference questions and hold requests. Curbside service for material pickups will be available during the same hours, and staff also will provide printing and faxing services.

The temporary library will open April 7 and operate during regular hours throughout the renovation project. Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The rest of the library building will remain closed during renovations, and most library services will continue as limited space allows.

In 2023, Roseville voters approved a $20 million proposal to renovate and update several city facilities, including the two fire stations, court facilities, Department of Public Services facility and library.

According to Library Director Jacalynn Harvey, the cost of the library renovation is $3.5 million. The library is contributing $1 million from its reserve fund for the renovation, and the remaining $2.5 million is coming from the 2023 bond.

“The library has been setting aside money for a renovation since the .5 (mill) operating increase was passed by the residents of Roseville in 2016,” Harvey said in an email.

The Library Commission and staff are working with interior designer Dwane Adle; the designers, graphic designers and fabricators of Ideation Orange; and Library Design Associates Inc. for the shelving design. The architects are Anderson, Eckstein & Westrick, based in Shelby Township.

The renovations are multifaceted and will include an updated interior, multiple study and meeting rooms, a children’s play and story time area, a makerspace, a teen area, and a cafe with seating and vending machines.

Updates also will include more accessible shelving, new display units, improved lighting, an updated Friends of the Library used materials sale room, and interior and exterior signage. The renovations are expected to take six months to one year to complete.

For further updates, patrons are encouraged to subscribe to the library’s email list and newsletter at rosevillelibrary.org. For more information, call the library at (586) 445-5407 or email rsvlibraryservice@roseville-mi.gov.