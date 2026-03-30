Roseville Public Library opens after yearlong renovation process

Placards featuring photos of the pre-renovation library are scattered throughout the facility during the sneak peek March 28.

Photos by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published March 30, 2026

Many spots in the new Roseville Public Library are identified with signage, including the Village, a large space for children to enjoy books and other activities.

After a year of renovations, the Roseville Public Library will hold a grand reopening at 9 a.m. April 1.

The renovated library is an open space full of gathering areas, reading materials and touches of Roseville history spread throughout.

During the March 28 sneak peek, patrons in the adult gathering area listen to music performed by Delani Creech on cello and Zach Gutman on guitar.

The three smaller meeting rooms were named after different streets in Roseville, including J. Carls, Gregg and Flanagan.

ROSEVILLE — On the afternoon of March 28, Richard Burkholder read a magazine in the newly renovated Roseville Public Library while listening to live music from Delani Creech on cello and Zach Gutman on acoustic guitar.

The Grosse Pointe Farms resident was among those who attended a “sneak peek” preview to see the revamped Roseville Public Library after it underwent renovations that began in April 2025.

“This is beautiful. They’ve done a wonderful job here, especially the lighting in here,” said Burkholder, who attended the event with his daughter, Debra Closurdo, a Friends of the Public Library volunteer. “There’s a nice collection of large print for seniors to enjoy.”

“The changes are just stunning. It’s a big improvement,” Closurdo said. “I love the study rooms. The atmosphere is conducive to studying and learning.”

The modernization was part of the city’s $20 million bond that passed in November 2023. The 30-year bond is funding a number of improvements, including at the fire stations, court facilities and Department of Public Services building.

For several months, staff had a “Pocket Library” set up in the Erin Meeting Room with a small selection of titles available for checkout. In December, staff closed the Pocket Library as construction continued and only curbside service was offered.

During the sneak peek, Library Director Jacalynn Harvey thanked all those involved with the renovation process, including the City Council, the Library Commission, City Manager Ryan Monroe, Assistant City Manager Glenn Sexton and the Department of Public Services.

“We could not have done this without them. City Council knew there were some city buildings and public spaces that needed a refresh. So, they put a bond proposal on the ballot, and the wonderful, wonderful Roseville residents passed that bond proposal, and the library was included in that,” Harvey said.

Harvey also acknowledged the library staff; Anderson, Eckstein & Westrick Inc. in Shelby Township; Quadrate Construction in Macomb Township; Interior Environments in Novi; Dwane G. Adle, architect/interior designer with Comprehensive Design Group Inc. in Oak Park; and Ideation Orange in Hazel Park for their work on the updates.

Monroe said the new library “exceeded our expectations.”

“I've seen it every step of the way. I’m very happy and very excited about how it turned out. I can’t wait for our residents to check it out,” he said. “It’s not just your typical library. It’s a great space for a lot of things.”

The upgrades include new study rooms and public meeting rooms, more space for children and a specialized teen area. Books and reading materials have been organized by genre and have their own areas. There is a place for children’s new nonfiction, fiction and comics; a space for adult nonfiction and biographies; and the mystery, science fiction, urban fiction and local authors are clustered together, as are the adult new materials, kits, audiobooks, DVDS and board games.

The Friends of the Library has a designated space for its used book store. There is a “Creation Station” craft room with equipment that includes a 3-D printer, a mug press, a Cricut machine, a button maker and more. The equipment will only be used during scheduled library programs.

“It is beautiful. It looks so much bigger,” library Trustee Charlene Van Marcke said. “It’s just so welcoming. I can’t wait to see the people come in and take out books again.”

While the improvements reflect the library’s present and the future, the overhaul also pays tribute to the city’s history. There is an archive area complete with photos, documents and mementos of the past. Retro photos of Macomb Mall, the Eastgate Shopping Center and the Fire Department greet visitors.

“There are all these little spots for the community to come and enjoy the library,” Adle said. “Jackie and the staff were amazing to work with.”

Also new is The Tip Top Café, a spot where patrons can read or work on their laptops while enjoying a snack from two vending machines or a covered beverage of their own.

Many library staff members were present for the sneak peek and shared details about the updates. Leigh Romano, one of the adult services librarians, said the three new, smaller meeting rooms were named after different streets in Roseville, including J. Carls, Gregg and Flanagan. There also is a large meeting room that can sit 12 people called Macomb Gardens. Carolyn Czech, of the Roseville Neighborhood Watch, hopes to use Macomb Gardens for the neighborhood watch meetings. She found the new library “very calming” and “welcoming.”

“It needed the updates,” she said. “It was worth the bond proposal.”

Previous renovations were done in the late 1990s. Retired Library Director Rose Kollmorgen, who now lives out of state with her husband, Don, came to town to see the new library after receiving an invitation for the sneak peek.

Longtime patron Yvonne Flores attended the sneak peek and sat down to do a jigsaw puzzle. She grew up in Fraser and has lived in Roseville since 1988. She described the new library as “beautiful.”

“I like how they grouped everything and all the old favorites are still here,” Flores said. “The new book area, that’s always where I go first. I almost always find something to keep me busy — sci-fi, alternative history. I read a lot of nonfiction too.”

While the sneak peek was March 28 for media, special guests and city officials, the grand reopening will be at 9 a.m. April 1. The library is located in the City Center Complex at 29777 Gratiot Ave. For more information, go to rosevillelibrary.org, call (586) 445–5407 or send an email at rsvlibraryservice@roseville-mi.gov.



