Roseville man pleads no contest to killing housemate

By: Nick Powers | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published May 22, 2025

Newsome

ROSEVILLE — A Roseville man pleaded no contest May 20 in Macomb County Circuit Court to killing his housemate in a fight last year.

Mark Joseph Newsome, 54, killed his housemate Dale Francis Mitchell, 72, on Jan. 31, 2024, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. The two men lived in a boarding house in Roseville where, as previously reported in the Eastsider, residents rented rooms and shared a common space. One of the home’s other tenants reportedly saw the fight between Newsome and Mitchell. This housemate called the Roseville Police Department.

The press release states officers found Mitchell bruised, bleeding and unconscious. Members of the Roseville Fire Department attempted to resuscitate Mitchell. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Newsome was arrested at the scene without incident, according to the release.

Newsome was originally charged with second-degree murder, which was dismissed. He instead pleaded no contest to manslaughter with a sentence agreement of five to 15 years in prison.

“Mr. Mitchell’s life was cut short in the very dwelling that should have been his safe place. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office stands as the voice of the victim to achieve justice for this horrible act by Mr. Newsome,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. “Conflicts between individuals should never be settled by violence.”

Mark C. Haddad, Newsome’s attorney, did not respond to a request for comment at press time.

Newsome is set to be sentenced in circuit court June 24 by Judge Richard Caretti.