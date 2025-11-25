Roseville fire station No. 2 open again, station No. 1 renovations underway

Station No. 2 of the Roseville Fire Department, located at 17644 Frazho Road, reopened last month after undergoing several months of renovations. Firefighters on duty Nov. 12 included Capt. Brian Frederiksen, far left; Jessica Krali; Jeff Kaczynski, sitting; and Taylor Lane, far right.

Photo by Maria Allard

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published November 25, 2025

Roseville firefighter/medic Joshua Linkewitz washes down an ambulance while on duty Nov. 12 at station No. 1 at 18750 Common Road, which is currently undergoing renovations. Linkewitz just came off his one-year probationary period. Photo by Maria Allard

Both Roseville fire stations are undergoing building improvements that include updated locker and shower rooms, kitchens, dorms, and day rooms. Photo by Maria Allard

ROSEVILLE — Renovations at both of the city’s fire stations continue to progress.

In January of this year, station No. 2, located at 17644 Frazho Road, closed to undergo renovations that included the installation of locker rooms and bathrooms for the female firefighters.

Station No. 2 reopened last month, and firefighters are again working inside the building. Now that those renovations are complete, construction crews are updating station No. 1, sometimes referred to as the Fire Department Headquarters, located at 18961 Common Road.

Funding for the renovations — including painting and new flooring — was made possible through a $20 million municipal facilities bond proposal that the voting majority passed in November 2023. The 30-year bond will fund a number of improvements, including the fire stations, library, court facilities and Department of Public Services building.

Station No. 2

There were no female firefighters when the fire stations were built in the 1960s. In the 1980s, the city hired its first female firefighter. Currently, there are five female firefighters in Roseville, and many renovations were needed to give them their own space and privacy while on duty.

“Prior to these renovations, the dorm room walls were three-quarter walls. They didn’t go to the ceiling,” Assistant City Manager Glenn Sexton said. “After a fire, the need is to go shower and clean up. This allows them to clean up and get put back into action much sooner.”

Other updates were completed as well. Sexton said that space is tight at station No. 2, but crews were able to expand the size of the day room (living quarters) and kitchen. He added the entire roof was redone, as were the dorm rooms, kitchen, locker rooms and bathrooms.

“The roof had an overhang on the east side of it. They expanded the kitchen and the day room by that space,” Capt. Brian Frederiksen said. “We didn’t expand the size of the roof footprint, but they brought the walls out under that roof. That difference has greatly helped because the kitchen was really tight. Everything is nice and clean and new.”

The Roseville firefighters/medics work 24-hour shifts. At night, the firefighters sleep in individual dorm rooms. Now with more showers, the firefighters can clean up quicker after a fire to remove contaminants and carcinogens.

“We have a better ability to help our firefighters stay healthy,” said Frederiksen, who also teaches at the Macomb Community College Fire Academy in Clinton Township.

While station No. 2 closed during the renovations, its firefighters relocated to station No. 1. During the construction, Roseville relied on its mutual aid departments in Eastpointe and St. Clair Shores to assist with south end dispatch calls when necessary.

“They helped us out tremendously. We were pretty successful,” Frederiksen said. “We did notice there was a temporary increase in our response times in the south end. There was no way to avoid that. The good thing is we had surrounding communities that would help us out if we needed it.”

Martin Road splits station No. 1 to emergencies on the north end and station No. 2 on the south end of the city. Depending on the emergency, both stations respond to some dispatch calls.

Station No. 1/fire administrative offices

As part of the renovations, the fire administrative offices have a new home.

“In order to facilitate the addition of sufficient dorm rooms, locker rooms, showers, bathrooms, we relocated the fire administration offices from fire station No. 1 to our SERESA building,” Sexton said. “That building was underutilized, so we took a section of that building and we renovated it for the fire administration.”

Those offices, including that of Fire Chief Keith Jacobs, are now in the SERESA building located at Common Road and Tennessee Street near station No. 1. SERESA — South East Regional Emergency Services Authority — is a 911 municipal consolidated dispatch that services Roseville, Eastpointe, St. Clair Shores and Fraser. The SERESA building also has a new training room for a multitude of operations.

“With SERESA renovations, we also put a garage up for some of the fire inspector, fire marshal vehicles,” Sexton said. “Those vehicles have to be stored inside because of the equipment and medicine they keep in those vehicles. They have to be stored inside in a controlled environment.”

Station No. 1 will get a new roof, and the rest of the renovations will include the same ones as station No. 2: the day room, kitchen, dorm rooms, locker rooms and shower rooms.

“With the exception of the apparatus bay, the rest of the building is getting renovated,” Sexton said. “Right now, we have taken some of the station No. 1 employees to station No. 2 because half of station No. 1 is under renovation.”

The overall upgrades will bring the buildings up to date and provide efficiency improvements in lighting and heating and cooling that will save the city money on utility bills. Officials hope the updates too will attract new firefighters and retain existing firefighters.

“When we were looking at this bond, we were looking at other fire stations,” Frederiksen said. “We touched on things that had to be done, and they’re coming out great. We just want a fire station where everyone is comfortable so there is less stress. You come to work and you have less stress, because the calls are stressful enough.”

The breakdown of the costs is $1.8 million for the SERESA building, $1.9 million for station No. 2. and $2 million for station No 1. The station No. 1 renovations are expected to be completed by April 2026.

Anderson, Eckstein & Westrick Inc., based in Shelby Township, is the architect. The contractor for station No. 2 and SERESA is Quadrate Construction in Macomb Township. The contractor for station No. 1 is Bernco Inc., in St. Clair Shores.