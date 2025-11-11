Roseville City Council votes to table redevelopment discussion

At its Oct. 28 meeting, the Roseville City Council heard a proposal for a resolution to support a brownfield redevelopment incentive for the property located at 31327 Gratiot Ave. Currently, the property is home to the Days Inn and Gratiot Huddle Sports Bar.

ROSEVILLE — Roseville city officials have temporarily paused plans to redevelop a property on Gratiot Avenue into three commercial buildings.

At its Oct. 28 meeting, the Roseville City Council heard a proposal for a resolution to support a brownfield redevelopment incentive for the property located at 31327 Gratiot Ave.

Currently, the property is home to the Days Inn and Gratiot Huddle Sports Bar. The developers are seeking to raze the current building and divide the property into three commercial buildings — a drive-thru restaurant, an outdoor cafe and a car wash.

A brownfield redevelopment uses tax increment financing boards to help with the redevelopment of properties that may have been contaminated with chemicals such as asbestos. The board captures tax revenue, then reimburses the developer for the costs of eligible activities.

According to the proposal in the meeting agenda, the proposed plan would capture just under $700,000 from 2027 to 2032. Through the brownfield redevelopment, the developer would pay for any up-front costs, such as environmental cleanup or demolition.

The developers, Alrig USA, would be investing just over $10 million into the project. A representative of Alrig could not be reached before press time.

The Roseville Planning Commission heard the applicant at its Oct. 20 meeting; however, it tabled the discussion pending further information and revisions to the plan. Tim Tomlinson, Roseville city attorney, said normally it wouldn’t have gone before the City Council before being approved by the Planning Commission, but the county — which would be overseeing the brownfield — needs to know the city is interested.

“We kind of put the cart before the horse by going to the Planning Commission before receiving the designation on the brownfield, and the City Council doesn’t have the ultimate authority on it,” Albright said. “It actually ends up being the county, but the county wants the locals to approve that because it takes taxes out of the city’s coffers for a period of time for the brownfield to be conducted.”

Roseville administrative services specialist Jim Gammicchia said that because the city doesn’t have its own brownfield authority, the project would go through the Macomb County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. The approval of the plan would let the county board know it can move forward with the City Council’s support.

While many of the council’s questions were aimed at the proposed car wash on the property, several raised questions regarding the seven-year term. Councilman Steven Wietecha asked if the term could be renegotiated.

“It’s a possibility, yes, especially because they were looking initially for $1 million for seven years, and then when I got the plan, it was under $700,000, so I would hope that it would maybe cut a year off the term,” Gammicchia said.

Tomlinson said several council members were asking for a shorter term to reduce the amount of time the tax is captured. After the meeting, Wietecha said he had met with the city assessor and was told the city wouldn’t be losing much more with a longer term than with a shorter one.

When asked if City Council would rather table the discussion, Councilman Kurmell Knox instead made a motion to deny the request. It was supported by Wietecha.

However, before the council could vote on it, Gammicchia asked if a formal presentation would help persuade the council to support the resolution.

“I didn’t expect questions on the project itself,” he said. “I thought this was rather boilerplate, so I will respectfully request that if you’d like to table it, they could come back.”

Knox amended his motion and instead City Council voted unanimously to table the discussion until a formal presentation on the redevelopment could be made.