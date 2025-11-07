Rocking around the Christmas tree at Twinkle Town

The popular “Parade of Trees” returned to Twinkle Town to again deck the halls. The trees — decorated by local celebrities, businesses and influencers — are lined along Candy Cane Lane and designed to benefit a charity of the celebrity’s choice.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published November 7, 2025

WARREN — Talk about a “Winter Wonderland.”

On Nov. 6, Gardner White hosted its fourth annual “Twinkle Town” at its flagship store in Warren to ring in the holiday season.

Gardner White resembled the North Pole as families dashed through the store for the official lighting of the atrium Christmas tree, face painting, photo booths, cookies, cocoa and more. Also making spirits bright was the Detroit Academy of Arts & Science Choir with a performance that included “Get Ready,” “Someday at Christmas” and “Christmastime is Here.”

Someone bringing smiles to the kids’ faces was Santa Claus, who made a special appearance. With a “ho, ho, ho,” there was time for him to visit with children, who shared their gift wish lists.

“Merry Christmas. I’m wishing you all a joyous holiday season this year,” he told the crowd. “Here at Gardner White, have a wonderful time. Make sure to be good because Santa is coming very soon.”

The public can vote online at gardnerwhite.com through Dec. 7 for their favorite tree. Voting can also be done in the store by clicking on the QR code located by each tree with signs that highlight details about the local celebrity. The winning participant’s charity will receive a $10,000 donation, and all the charities will receive a donation from Gardner White for their cause.

“It’s so wonderful to have everyone here tonight to celebrate our fourth Twinkle Town year. Thank you for joining us,” Gardner White CEO Rachel Stewart said. “These trees and influencers are the stars of the show.”

Stewart read the names of each participant and their chosen nonprofit organization.

“You kept coming back and back and back throughout the week to make your trees beautiful,” Stewart said. “Thank you all for the amazing efforts.”

Also getting everyone in a festive mood was Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, whose charity tree will benefit Macomb County Animal Control.

“Let’s hear it, Macomb County. Let’s hear it,” Hackel said. “Let’s thank Rachel Stewart and the Gardner White family for inviting us into their home to check out their displays, but also these beautiful trees that were decorated on behalf of charities in and around this store. Make sure you vote for a tree. We hope you all have a wonderful holiday season, a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Olu Jabari, community outreach director for Warren Mayor Lori Stone’s office, also joined in on the festivities.

“On behalf of our Mayor Lori Stone and the entire Warren community, we want to say, ‘Happy Holidays,’” he said. “Look around. Lights, families, laughter, the music. This is what the holidays (are) all about. Bringing families back together. A heartfelt thank you to Gardner White and all your staff for making this momentous occasion beautiful. You turned this place into a wonderland, and we thank you so much.”

This year’s “Parade of Trees” local influencers and charity partners are:

• Broadway in Detroit — Detroit Goodfellows

• Jasmine Brown, president, ACS GenNow Network — American Cancer Society

• CBS Detroit’s Terrance Friday and Shaina Humphries — Alzheimer’s Association

• Clownie, The Parade Company — The Parade Company

• Melissa Coulier, co-founder, Live Well Lead Well — Gilda’s Club Detroit

• Detroit Grand Prix — Pope Francis Center

• Matt DoRight, @mattdoright — Neighborhood Service Organization - NSO Detroit

• Faro Imaging — Lighthouse

• FOX 2 Good Day Detroit — Gleaners Community Food Bank

• Britney Frederick, Britney & Co — Bottomless Toy Chest

• Mark Hackel, Macomb County executive —Macomb County Animal Control

• Shea Hicks-Whitfield, HGTV’s Bargain Block — Empowerment Plan

• Eric Larson, CEO, Detroit Downtown Partnership — Detroit 300 Conservancy

• LittleGuide Detroit — Children’s Foundation

• Martin Manna, president, Chaldean AmericanChamber — Chaldean Community Foundation

• Stephanie Masko, Thestyled.home — The RainbowConnection

• Haneen Matt, Haneen’s Haven — ChadToughFoundation

• Sarah Michals, host of “Water Your Garden” podcast — Detroit Dog Rescue

• Bob Riney, president and CEO, Henry Ford Health — Game on Cancer

• Anastasia St. John, @anastasiamariediaries — The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan AdultRehabilitation Center

• Isaac TeSlaa, wide receiver, Detroit Lions — Be Cafe

• Anthony Tomey, CEO, Born in Detroit — Jay’s Juniors

• WDIV’s Live in the D — Lace Up Detroit

• WXYZ Detroit — Forgotten Harvest