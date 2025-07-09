Rochester Police Department vies for re-accreditation from state

Rochester Police Officers Merlin Taylor and Ryan Hankey hand out sticker police badges to children at Rochester Municipal Park.

Photo provided by the Rochester Police Department

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published July 9, 2025

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is inviting public comments during a voluntary state assessment next week.

The Rochester Police Department achieved accreditation from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission for the first time in 2022.

“It’s a big deal,” said Lt. Keith Harper, who also serves as the department’s accreditation manager. “There’s a lot that goes into it, and everyone has to do their part.”

The accreditation is valid for three years, during which the agency must submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance with the standards.

On Tuesday, July 15, a team of assessors from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission will return to Rochester to re-examine all aspects of the city’s Police Department — including its policies and procedures, management, personnel, operations, and support services — to determine if it will retain state accreditation.

In order to achieve accreditation, law enforcement agencies must comply with 128 state standards — which cover areas like recruitment, background investigations, performance evaluations, officer wellness, deadly force, duty to intervene, duty to render aid, early intervention, choke holds, biased-based policing, data collection, transparency, internal affairs complaints, training, subject control and de-escalation, body cavity searches, and body-worn cameras. These standards, Silverthorn said, are intended to build trust with the communities in the jurisdictions served by accredited law enforcement agencies.

Accreditation program manager for the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police retired Officer Matt Silverthorn said the accreditation process is not just about achieving a status, but about creating a continuous process for improvement.

“Accreditation status represents a significant professional achievement,” he said. “Accreditation is a progressive and time-proven way of helping law enforcement agencies calculate and improve their overall performance.”

As part of the final on-site assessment July 15, employees and community members are invited to provide comments about the Rochester Police Department to the state assessment team by phone, email or letter.

Officials said phone comments — which must be made between 9 and 11 a.m. July 15 by calling (248) 609-0611 — will be limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the commission’s standards.

“People can call in and talk about how the Rochester Police Department is or is not following the standards. It’s specific to the accreditation process, and the assessors will take that into consideration,” said Harper

Email comments about the Rochester Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation can be made through July 15 at police@rochestermi.org or to the accreditation program manager at msilverthorn@michiganpolicechiefs.org. Written comments can also be mailed to the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 3474 Alaiedon Parkway, Suite 600, Okemos, MI, 48864, before July 15.

The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar Michigan law enforcement agencies, who review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.

Of the 573 law enforcement agencies in Michigan, 95 agencies — including the Rochester Police Department — have been accredited.

In a statement, Rochester Police Chief George Rouhib said verification by the team that the Rochester Police Department meets the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission’s “best practice” standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, which he said is “a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.”

A copy of the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission standards is available for inspection at the Rochester Police Department, 400 Sixth St., by calling Lt. Keith Harper at (248) 651-9621.