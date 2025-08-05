Rochester Hills mom, boyfriend accused of abusing 4-year-old

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published August 5, 2025

LEFT: Kimberly Ann McGarry. RIGHT: Cleyde Murillo.

ROCHESTER HILLS — A Rochester Hills mother and her boyfriend have been charged with the alleged abuse of the woman’s 4-year-old daughter.

Kimberly Ann McGarry, 26, and Cleyde Murillo, 29, were arraigned earlier this month in 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills for charges of first-degree child abuse, which carries a sentence of up to life in prison if convicted. McGarry received a $150,000 bond with a 10% provision, which would allow her to post $15,000. Murillo received a $750,000 bond with a 10% provision, meaning he can post $75,000 to be released.

On Dec. 26, child protective services notified the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office of the suspected abuse after McGarry’s daughter was taken to the hospital Dec. 21.

At that time, doctors determined the child had a broken left leg and a broken right arm, which were in different stages of healing.

When questioned about the injuries, McGarry reportedly told doctors her daughter had fallen down the steps two weeks earlier at the home in the 46000 block of Dequindre that she shared with Murillo. When doctors realized the injuries were not consistent with the mother’s statement, they notified child protective services.

McGarry later gave conflicting versions to detectives about how the injuries happened, reportedly telling police the injuries took place Nov. 15 and that neither she nor Murillo had provided any medical attention for the child.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office issued charges against the couple July 10.

Murillo was arrested July 11 in Muskegon County, where police say he had gone for a supervised visit with his daughter.

McGarry was arrested by the U.S. Marshals near Grand Rapids July 22.

“There can be no excuse and no tolerance for anyone that abuses a child,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “It is one of the more heinous crimes we encounter, and I am anxious for these suspects to be held accountable.”

Police said McGarry has two other children from another relationship, a 6-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old son, both of whom are now living with their father.

Murillo’s attorney, Parisa Sadrnia, and McGarry’s attorney, Maxwell Dubin, could not be reached for comment at press time.