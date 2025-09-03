Rochester Hills man arrested after reportedly meeting teen for sex

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published September 3, 2025

Valor James Harrison

ROCHESTER HILLS — A 22-year-old man from Rochester Hills has been arrested after allegedly luring a teen online to meet him for sex.

Valor James Harrison was arraigned Aug. 28 on multiple felony charges, including third-degree criminal sexual conduct and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Police say Harrison contacted the 15-year-old victim through Instagram in July and later met the juvenile to engage in sexual activity.

Northville Township and Canton Township police took Harrison into custody Aug. 26.

Investigators said Harrison has had a prior encounter with law enforcement related to sexually inappropriate behavior.

Harrison was given a $100,000 bond and is being held at the Wayne County Jail. A probable cause conference was scheduled for Sept. 5, followed by a preliminary examination Sept. 12.

Harrison did not have an attorney on file at press time.

Anyone who believes they or their child may have been in contact with Harrison or may be a victim should contact the Northville police at (248) 349-9400.