Rochester City Council approves voting precinct consolidation

One of Rochseter’s new voting locations will be inside the Rochester Municipal Building, 400 Sixth Street.

Photo by Mary Beth Almond

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published April 22, 2025

Map provided by the City of Rochester

ROCHESTER — The Rochester City Council is reducing its voter precincts from six to three, with additional changes being made to polling locations.

Since the passing of Proposal 2, significant changes have been made to Michigan election law and how elections are conducted — including the implementation of nine days of early voting, increasing the number of registered voters assigned to a single precinct from 2,999 to 4,999, and the growing popularity of the permanent ballot list, to name a few.

“In 2018 and 2022, there were proposals that passed that were really massive changes to the way voting happens in the state — mainly with the no reason absentee ballots. That means anyone can get an absentee ballot 40 days before the election. It created a permanent ballot list where people can ask to automatically have their ballot mailed to them,” Rochester City Clerk Lee Ann O’Connor said.

In the November 2024 election, absentee voting across Oakland County remained steady, while Election Day voting declined due to early voting. In 2022, 55% of voters cast ballots in the precinct, while 45% voted absentee. In the November 2024 election, 35% of voters cast ballots in the precinct, with 45% voting absentee and 20% voting early.

In Rochester, voters have also been following the trend away from in-person voting, with over 3,000 people on the permanent ballot list, and over 2,000 voters who utilized early voting during the November 2024 election.

Decreasing the number of election-day precincts in Rochester, O’Connor explained, will require less election workers, supplies, staff time and energy, and ultimately save the city money.

“By reducing the number of precincts from six to three, we are going to save on three tabulators, which are approximately $6,000 each — that $6,000 cost was from 2017, so when they go out to get new equipment, probably next year, I expect that is going to be higher,” said O’Connor.

The Rochester City Council unanimously approved the move to consolidate and change polling locations, with a 6-0 vote. Councilwoman Sara King was absent from the meeting.

The move means the Community House and OPC Social & Activity Center will no longer serve as polling locations for the city of Rochester.

Moving forward, past precincts 1 and 3 will consolidate to form New Precinct 1, with a new polling location in the Rochester Municipal Building, located at 400 Sixth Street. Previous precincts 2 and 4 will be combined as New Precinct 2, which will vote at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, located at 620 Romeo Road. Past precincts 5 and 6 will become the New Precinct 3, which will also vote at St. Paul’s.

“I think it’s a great idea to have a polling station here (in the Rochester Municipal Building) and at St. Paul’s,” Councilman Christian Hauser said.

A letter explaining the changes, along with new voter ID cards, will be sent to all residents.

“ID cards will go out citywide. I’m required to send them out 45 days before the first election that it affects, so if we have a primary, then they’ll go out on June 1. If we don’t have a primary, I’ll send them out Sept. 1,” O’Connor noted.

For more information, call the Rochester City Clerk’s Office at (248) 651-9061.