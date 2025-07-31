Road worker killed by driver crossing median

Crew members from the Road Commission for Oakland County were repairing a drain on Orchard Lake near Misty Pine Drive when they were hit by an SUV, leaving one crew member dead and the two others hospitalized.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published July 31, 2025

Cedric Jones died when he was struck by an SUV that crossed the median on Orchard Lake Road July 23. His family described him as a great man. Photo from Facebook

Advertisement

Advertisement

FARMINGTON HILLS — A road worker for the Road Commission for Oakland County died on the scene when the three-member crew was struck by an SUV that crossed the median the morning of July 23 on Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills.

The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating the crash that killed Cedric Lanier Jones, 43, and landed two of his colleagues in the hospital, where they remained at press time.

The crew was repairing a drainage basin, working outside their legally parked vehicle on the northbound side of Orchard Lake. A silver Ford Escape traveling southbound on Orchard Lake near Misty Pine Drive, located between 10 Mile and 11 Mile roads, crossed the median and struck the road crew around 11:10 a.m., according to officials.

Farmington Hills firefighters and paramedics responded and provided advance life support at the scene. Jones was pronounced dead while the other crew members were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the SUV was the only person in the vehicle and was also transported to the hospital.

Jones was a married father of six, who was a minister at Wings of Love Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit. The family announced Jones’ passing on the church’s Facebook page.

“He is an irreplaceable part of our family. Our lives will never be the same; we are devastated,” part of the post reads. “We ask for your earnest thoughts and prayers as our family mourns the loss of this great man.”

The Road Commission also reflected on the loss.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for the families of our coworkers and for the entire RCOC family,” said RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of one of our family members, and the injury of two others. Right now, our top priority is supporting these employees’ families.”

The RCOC had professionals available to help those struggling with the incident.

Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggott extended his condolences to those affected.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We also extend our thoughts and prayers to the injured crew members and their families as they continue to receive medical attention, along with the entire Road Commission for Oakland County family affected by this tragic incident,” Piggott said.

Officials said the incident shows the dangers of road work.

“This devastating event is a stark reminder of the importance of work zone safety,” Kolar said. “Despite our crew taking every precaution to secure the area, there are still risks every single day on the job.”

Police also encourage drivers to be aware of construction crews, and to exercise extra caution when approaching work zones.

At press time, the crash was being investigated by the Farmington Hills Police Department Traffic Safety Section.

Those with information regarding this crash are asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at (248) 871-2610.

Advertisement