Ribbon cut on new ITC trail

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published May 14, 2025

STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights recently held a ribbon-cutting on what Mayor Michael Taylor called a “highly anticipated” trail.

On May 6, the city welcomed the new ITC trail, a 10-foot wide, shared-use asphalt path running through the city’s ITC corridor.

The trail connects pedestrians and bicyclists from the Clinton River Trail to the M-59 sidewalk system on the north end of the city, allowing access to the future Lakeside City Center.

In a statement, Taylor said the trail, along with improvements at Edison Court, help to promote outdoor activity and connection to nature for the city’s residents. It also provides “vibrant, green, accessible spaces and modes of transportation for all,” he said in a statement.

“We’re excited to see our entire trail system continue to expand and evolve, connecting families and visitors to safe, welcoming and fun destinations throughout our community,” he said.

According to a press release from the city, the trail has multiple connections to neighborhood sidewalk systems on both sides of the ITC Corridor. Additionally, low-level landscaping and mid-block road crossings along the trail at several locations — Clinton River, Canal and 19 Mile roads — offer push-button strobe lighting crossing signs.

Additional improvements were also made at Edison Court, the access point that joins the trail with the Clinton River Trail, the press release states. The park received new asphalt pavement and a space for dedicated on-street parking.

Both the ITC Trail and Edison Court improvements were funded with American Rescue Plan Act funds, coming in at just under $3.2 million, the release states.