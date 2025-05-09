Revitalized Nelson Park opens to the community

By: Maria Allard | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published May 9, 2025

Shutterstock image

STERLING HEIGHTS — On May 1, city officials and residents gathered for the grand opening of the new community garden at James C. Nelson Park, 2775 15 Mile Road.

The community garden is part of a larger series of improvements to the park, which now includes more than 115 garden beds and over 32,000 square feet of improvements. The enhancements are designed to promote public health, environmental education, and engagement for residents.

Along with the community garden, the park now features a children’s garden, butterfly conservatory, native planting areas, bee apiary, microforest, and newly installed benches that serve as public art. There is new seating, ADA-compliant pathways, and educational signage further enhance accessibility and learning opportunities throughout the site.

“The improvements at Nelson Park are designed to be as engaging as they are practical,” Kyle Langlois, director of Parks and Recreation, said in a prepared statement. “From hands-on gardening programs to youth education and quiet moments in nature, these new amenities will serve residents of all ages and abilities. It’s about building a park that grows with our community and offers something meaningful for everyone.”

The project was made possible in part through American Rescue Plan Act funding and supports several key goals outlined in the city’s sustainability plan, including strengthening local food systems, improving air and soil quality, managing stormwater more effectively, and encouraging more active and connected lifestyles. The community garden and surrounding amenities will support gardening workshops, school field trips, volunteer opportunities, and more.

For more information about James C. Nelson Park., visit sterlingheights.gov/communitygarden.